10 world leaders with the highest annual salaries

It is also necessary to note that apart from the appealing monetary compensation, global leaders also enjoy major benefits like an extensive security system, bulletproof luxury vehicles and private jets which run into millions of dollars of taxpayer’s funds.

The annual salaries however vary in economies as the leader’s compensation is mostly based on certain factors which include the country's economic power and specific laws governing wages and compensation in each country.

10 world leaders with the highest annual salary

ADVERTISEMENT

According to VisualCapitalist, the table below ranks the top 10 highest-paid world leaders in 2024 and can differ year to year with changes in policies, additional perks, and other compensations. Data for Hong Kong is as of 2022.

S/N Government Leader's Name Leader's Annual Salary Title 1 Singapore Lawrence Wong $1.61M Prime Minister 2 Hong Kong John Lee Ka-chiu $695K Chief Executive 3 Switzerland Viola Amherd $530K President 4 United States Joe Biden $400K President 5 Australia Anthony Albanese $390K Prime Minister 6 Germany Olaf Scholz $367K Chancellor 7 European Union Ursula von der Leyen $364K President 8 Austria Karl Nehammer $307K Chancellor 9 Canada Justin Trudeau $292K Prime Minister 10 New Zealand Christopher Luxon $288K Prime Minister

The annual income of the world leaders, which ranges from just over $200,000 to more than $1.6 million, often dwarfs the average income or minimum wage in their respective countries.

A recent data published by SBM Intelligence revealed a glaring disparity between the monthly salaries of African leaders and the official minimum wage in their respective countries.

According to the report, the Nigerian President earns about ₦8,625,000 monthly ($5,750 converted at N1,500/$), which is 123 times higher than the recently approved ₦70,000 new minimum wage ($46.66).

ADVERTISEMENT