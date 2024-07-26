ADVERTISEMENT
Here are the top 10 websites Nigerians visited last month — 2 of them are porn-related

Solomon Ekanem

The top three websites aren't much of a surprise.

The internet is home to over a billion websites [Web Mania]

The internet is home to over a billion websites and has become a go-to platform where people visit various websites for the purposes of relaxation, news and information, social networking, online shopping, and lots more.

According to Digitalreportal.com, there were 103.0 million internet users in Nigeria as of January 2024 while the country's internet penetration rate stood at 45.5% of the total population during the period.

From the figure, the number of active social media user identities in Nigeria stood at 36.75 million, as of January 2024.

There is, however, a contest for the over 100 million internet users in Nigeria as online websites compete for a large chunk of the internet market share with their specific products and offers.

The presence of internet service providers and mobile network operators, with the increased availability of internet-enabled devices such as phones, computers, digital players, televisions, and much more, has made internet connectivity easier in Nigeria.

According to Semrush, below are the most visited websites by Nigerian internet users in June 2024.

The list covers information like the number of visits, and desktop and phone share of user data.

At the top of the list is Google, the most used search engine on the web with 554.5 million visits.

Social media giant, Facebook, comes in second position with 154 million users while the video streaming platform, YouTube comes in third position with 56.6 million visits.

Two pornographic websites finished fourth and eighth on the list with over 81 million visits combined for the month.

S/N Domain Visits Desktop Share Mobile Share
1 google.com 554.48M 30.98% 171.8M 69.02% 382.68M
2 facebook.com 154.62M 80.04% 123.76M 19.96% 30.86M
3 youtube.com 56.57M 52.52% 29.71M 47.48% 26.86M
4 xvideos.com 52.82M 1.52% 802.11K 98.48% 52.02M
5 sportybet.com 48.39M 4.05% 1.96M 95.95% 46.44M
6 bet9ja.com 37.91M 3.2% 1.21M 96.8% 36.7M
7 whatsapp.com 34.1M 80.89% 27.58M 19.11% 6.52M
8 xnxx.com 28.41M 0.88% 250.52K 99.12% 28.16M
9 chatgpt.com 27.21M 61.64% 16.77M 38.36% 10.44M
10 instagram.com 27.21M 55.18% 15.02M 44.82% 12.2M
Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

Here are the top 10 websites Nigerians visited last month — 2 of them are porn-related

Guinness Nigeria reports 31% revenue growth in 12 months, amid economic woes

How can tech startup's streamline their development pipeline?

10 world leaders with the highest annual salaries

How food prices exploded in 1 year under Tinubu — tomato price rose from ₦547 to ₦2,302

Mastercard & Kalabash54 launch innovative travel card in Nigeria and Ghana

Enterprise Development Centre, Mastercard Foundation announce 5th year youth program

Exploring New Horizons: Sonoiki unveils initiatives for Nigeria-Grenada trade

FB999: One of the best betting site in Nigeria with games like Slot Games, others

