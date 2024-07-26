Here are the top 10 websites Nigerians visited last month — 2 of them are porn-related

According to Digitalreportal.com, there were 103.0 million internet users in Nigeria as of January 2024 while the country's internet penetration rate stood at 45.5% of the total population during the period.

From the figure, the number of active social media user identities in Nigeria stood at 36.75 million, as of January 2024.

There is, however, a contest for the over 100 million internet users in Nigeria as online websites compete for a large chunk of the internet market share with their specific products and offers.

Top 10 websites Nigerians visited in June 2024

The presence of internet service providers and mobile network operators, with the increased availability of internet-enabled devices such as phones, computers, digital players, televisions, and much more, has made internet connectivity easier in Nigeria.

According to Semrush, below are the most visited websites by Nigerian internet users in June 2024.

The list covers information like the number of visits, and desktop and phone share of user data.

At the top of the list is Google, the most used search engine on the web with 554.5 million visits.

Social media giant, Facebook, comes in second position with 154 million users while the video streaming platform, YouTube comes in third position with 56.6 million visits.

Two pornographic websites finished fourth and eighth on the list with over 81 million visits combined for the month.