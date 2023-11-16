ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

IMF, Oxford university launch platform to monitor Maritime trade

News Agency Of Nigeria

PortWatch aims to provide actionable, data-driven insights about how shocks such as extreme weather events and disasters impact trade and supply chains

IMF, University of Oxford inaugurate platform to monitor trade disruptions to maritime trade [REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo]
IMF, University of Oxford inaugurate platform to monitor trade disruptions to maritime trade [REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo]

Recommended articles

This is according to a statement by the IMF, a copy obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday. The statement said the platform helped policymakers and the public assess the impact of actual and future trade shocks in affected countries as well as international spillover effects.

“PortWatch is a collaborative innovation between the IMF and the University of Oxford. The open platform is available to the public as a beta version at www.imf.org/portwatch.

"Using satellite-based vessel data and big data analytics, the platform will help policymakers, analysts, and other public stakeholders assess the impact of disruptions to maritime trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Users can simulate the potential indirect spillover effects of port disruptions to other countries in the maritime network and global supply chains.”

It highlighted key features of the platform to include timely indicators on actual and expected trade disruptions in affected countries; and simulation of international spillover effects from actual and hypothetical disasters.

Another feature included climate scenario analysis facilitating the identification of vulnerabilities within the maritime trade network.

The statement quoted Bert Kroese, IMF Chief Statistician, and Data Officer, as saying “PortWatch aims to provide actionable, data-driven insights about how shocks such as extreme weather events and disasters impact trade and supply chains.”

Kroese, also the Director of the Statistics Department, IMF, said the platform’s innovative data sources and visualisation tools were designed to help facilitate international dialogue and inform policy decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement quoted Jim Hall, University of Oxford Professor of Climate and Environmental Risks, as saying “shocks to trade and supply chains can propagate rapidly around the world.

“This leads to economic disruptions and real impacts on people.

“Using PortWatch we can track shipping disruption at ports and in critical shipping lanes around the world, providing up-to-date information for decision-makers,” he said.

The statement said PortWatch was selected as one of the winners of the 2022 IMF Climate Innovation Challenge, which fosters innovation and collaboration to tackle economic and financial issues related to climate change.

“It is a collaborative project between the IMF and the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford. Cutting-edge climate risk analytics from Oxford University researchers were embedded within the platform.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It said the platform was developed in collaboration with Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), the United Nations Global Platform (UNGP), the World Bank (WB), and the World Trade Organization (WTO). According to the statement, the platform has benefitted from seed funding from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

It said the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford was established in 1991. It aims to organise and promote interdisciplinary research on the nature, causes, and impact of environmental change and to contribute to the development of management strategies for coping with the future environment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wigwe University: Pioneering Africa's first Ivy League institution

Wigwe University: Pioneering Africa's first Ivy League institution

IMF, Oxford university launch platform to monitor Maritime trade

IMF, Oxford university launch platform to monitor Maritime trade

How the African Creative Market is igniting a creative revolution

How the African Creative Market is igniting a creative revolution

Tiebreak Solutions: Innovation in Martech and Fintech

Tiebreak Solutions: Innovation in Martech and Fintech

Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m

Promiseland unveils Maitama II Estate as a plot of land goes for ₦12m

UBA’s $6bn partnership with AfCFTA to boost trade across Africa

UBA’s $6bn partnership with AfCFTA to boost trade across Africa

﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna

﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna

Nigerian banks record ₦265bn in revenue from e-business

Nigerian banks record ₦265bn in revenue from e-business

Afreximbank, APPO to set up African Energy Bank in June 2024

Afreximbank, APPO to set up African Energy Bank in June 2024

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Old naira notes

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day.

Aliko Dangote announces refinery license to process 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude daily

IMF

Nigeria and Angola at risk of 0.5% growth decline due to China's economic slowdown

The EU and UK are under fire for allegedly sabotaging the tax influence of Ghana Nigeria and others

EU, UK under fire for allegedly sabotaging tax influence of Ghana, Nigeria, others