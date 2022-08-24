China waves off 23 interest-free loans for 17 African countries

The gathering was a follow-up meeting of the FOCAC that was held last November in Senegal.

China's role in bankrolling key infrastructural projects in Africa has established the Asian giant as Africa’s largest bilateral lender.

Although details of the 17 benefiting countries and the amount were not disclosed, it was also revealed that some other countries would still benefit from the Asian superpower's $10 billion IMF funds which serve to implement the follow-up actions of the eighth ministerial conference of FOCAC.

According to Yang Wi, "We will also continue to increase imports from Africa, support the greater development of Africa’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors, and expand cooperation in emerging industries such as the digital economy, and health, green and low-carbon sectors"

Between 2000 and 2020, governments of some African nations and Chinese lenders signed over 1,180 loan commitments worth $160 billion according to data from the China Africa Research Initiative (CARI).

Documents of the loans reveal two-third of the facility was for transport, power, and mining projects.

Angola, Zambia, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Cameroon were also noted to have borrowed the most from China in dollar terms.

While noting the high debt profile of Nigeria in relation to Chinese loans, details of the benefitting countries did not expressly reveal if Nigeria is listed as a benefiting country.

However, checks on the Debt Management Office (DMO) showed that as of March 31, 2020, the total borrowing by Nigeria from China was $3.121 billion.

This amount represents just 3.94 per cent of Nigeria’s total public debt which stands at $79.303 billion (N28,628.49 billion at USD/N361) as of March 31, 2020.