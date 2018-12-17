"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" took in an estimated $35.4 million during its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

That's the biggest opening weekend for an animated movie that's opened in December, passing 2016's "Sing" which had a $35.2 million opening.

Meanwhile, Universal's $100 million-plus big screen adaptation of "Mortal Engines" bombed, making just $7.5 million its opening weekend.

Sony has one more Marvel hit to give us before 2018 ends.

Following the box office smash, "Venom," it now has opened the dazzling animated movie, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which is an origin story of Spider-Man Miles Morales, but also a deep dive into the Spidey mythology as Miles is trained by Peter Parker and others who call themselves Spider-Man in other dimensions.

The movie has wowed critics and is gaining steam in being the movie to beat in the animation category at the Oscars. Now, it's broken a box office record.

Opening over the weekend in North America, the movie took in an estimated $35.4 million, which is the biggest opening weekend ever for an animated movie in December (passing 2016's "Sing," which took in $35.2 million ).

Playing in over 3,800 theaters, the movie proved it was going to pass industry projections when it took in a healthy $12.6 million on Friday. And with little competition to worry about, the movie has become a must-see for younger audiences, fans of the Miles Morales comics, and Spider-Man superfans.

Expect this one to continue performing strong in the coming weeks as word of mouth only builds.

The same can't be said about Universal's "Mortal Engines." The $100 million-plus adaptation of the Philip Reeve books produced by Peter Jackson has turned out to be a major bust with the movie only taking in $7.5 million on 3,100 screens.

Warner Bros.' latest Clint Eastwood-directed release, "The Mule," which also stars the 88-year-old legend (his first role since 2012's "Trouble with the Curve"), took in a healthy $17.2 million.

