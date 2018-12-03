Apple's Refurbished Mac Store is its best-kept secret where you can buy devices in perfect condition with a nice little discount — here are the best deals

news

Apple's Certified Refurbished Store is one of the company's best kept secrets.

You can find nice discounts on older and current-generation devices.

We've rounded up the best deals you can get right now on Apple's Refurbished Store.

Apple has a web store that's hard to find on its main website called the "Certified Refurbished Store."

It's a place where Apple sells most of its devices for a nice little discount. And not all of them are older models. Some refurbished devices are current-generation.

I was amazed by the quality of my refurbished 2016 MacBook Pro that I bought in 2017. It was flawless and showed no signs that it had already been used. In my mind, my refurbished MacBook Pro came from Apple, not the previous owner.

I personally haven't bought other refurbished products from Apple yet, but if they're anything like my refurbished MacBook Pro, they're absolutely worth considering if you're not trying to spend what Apple asks for brand-new devices.

Apple's refurbished devices come with the same one-year warranty as if you bought a brand-new model, and all the original accessories that come with new models are also included with refurbished units.

Below, you'll find that I've listed the cheapest refurbished options for each device, but you'll also find more options that potentially have the specs you want in Apple's refurbished store.

Check out the best refurbished devices you can buy from Apple's Refurbished Mac Store:

The iPhone 7

Apple is still selling brand-new models of the iPhone 7 with 32GB of storage for $450, which is actually less than the $470 price tag of refurbished iPhone 7 units on Apple's Refurbished iPhone store.

With that said, the refurbished units come with 128GB of storage for $470. Brand new, a 128GB iPhone 7 goes for $550. So you're saving $80 if you were eyeing the 128GB storage option. If you don't think you need that much storage, you might go for the cheaper and brand new 32GB iPhone 7, but keep in mind that 32GB these days isn't very much storage.

The iPhone 7 Plus

Brand-new 32GB models of the iPhone 7 Plus are going for the same $570 price tag as refurbished models, but you're also getting much more storage — 128 GB — with the refurbished units.

The 2017 and 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro

The best deal in refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pros is the 2018 models, which come with Intel's 8th-generation of quad-core Core i5 chips.

Brand new, the 2.3GHz Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage goes for $1,800. Refurbished, the same model with the same specs goes for $1,530 for $270 off.

Apple still sells brand-new 2017 13-inch MacBook Pros with the 7th-generation 2.3GHz Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage for $1,300, but you can get exactly the same laptop with the same specs for $200 less — $1,100 — if you buy it refurbished.

You can get other models of refurbished 2017 and 2018 13-inch MacBook Pros with more storage or a more powerful processor, too. And while those models may cost more than the base models I mentioned above, the refurbished discount is higher.

The 2018 refurbished models are more expensive than the 2017 refurbished models because they're newer, but the major key here is Intel's 8th-generation of chips, which have more cores than the 2017 models that come with Intel's 7th-generation of Core i5 chips.

More cores translates to faster performance, whether its for running a single power-hungry app, or running several basic apps at the same time. It also means a potentially longer lifespan for the laptop before performance drops to the point that you want to buy a new laptop. If it were my money, I'd put it towards a laptop with Intel's 8th-generation of chips.

The 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro

Like the 13-inch MacBook Pros, the best deals for the refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pros are the 2018 models with Intel's 8th-generation of chips. The 15-inch MacBook Pros come with more powerful Core i7 chips versus the Core i5 chips in the 13-inch models.

Brand new, the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage goes for $2,400, but you can get exactly the same model refurbished for $2,040, a $360 discount.

The refurbished discount isn't as appealing with the 2017 15-inch MacBook Pros. The 2.8GHz Core i7 model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage goes for $1,910 refurbished, which is only $130 less than the 2018 equivalent. For $130, you'd do well to get the 2018 model with a six core chip versus the quad-core chip in the 2017 model.

The 2017 MacBook

The 2017 MacBook is the current generation of Apple's ultra-slim and light laptops that the company sells brand new starting at $1,300. You can get a refurbished 2017 MacBook starting at $1,100 for a nice $200 discount.

The 2016 9.7-inch iPad Pro

Apple's refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Pros from 2016 start at $470, and still have enough power for casual and power users on a budget.

The 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Starting at $550, Apple's refurbished 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pros are still being sold brand-new by Apple for $650, and should still satisfy power users for a nice $70 discount.

The iMac Pro

The iMac Pro starts at $5,000, but you can get a massive $750 off by buying it refurbished for $4,250.

The iMac

Apple is selling refurbished current-generation iMacs, both the 21.5-inch and 27-inch models, for pretty decent $170 to $350 discounts.