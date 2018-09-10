The company may cut up to 200 jobs in the shake-up process.
According to Business Lives, the company may cut up to 200 jobs in the shake-up process.
The company's spokesperson said the job cut is necessary to have a “learner and remain globally competitive”.
In July 2018, the African cable TV asked the South African government to ensure level playing field among pay TV operators to compete with over-the-top players.
Calvo Mawela, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa at Naspers Limited explained that Netflix is enjoying an undue advantage in the region.
Mawela admitted that viewers' habits had changed, with people wanting to watch more content online. He said the company is exploring the possibility of offering a streaming-only package in direct battle with Netflix.
Also, in its financial result for the year ended March 31, 2018, the company's revenue dropped drastically over the loss of high-end subscribers.
It lost 41,000 high-end subscribers who use its premium offer last year owing to threats posed by Netflix and Amazon, the online streaming giants.
Regulatory hurdles on subscription rates
In Nigeria, Multichoice is also facing consumers' hard stick on the recently increased subscription rates.
The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) sued the company for violating the agreement it reached with the Nigerian government after an initial price hike in 2015.
All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN forex saga
MTN is dragging Nigerian government to court over multi billion-dollar dispute
Passion Incubator cofounder talks to Business Insider about the Africa Business Festival
Nigerian payment company, Paystack, raises $8 million Series A funding
Tidal has launched in Uganda in partnership with MTN as it eyes expansion in Africa
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi
6 Nigerians who hold leadership positions at top international organisations
Life after power for 3 African dictators who left office in 2017