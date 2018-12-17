Week 15 is crunch time for fantasy football players.

If you've already been eliminated from your season-long league, daily fantasy games are a great way to ensure you can still play along at home through the final weeks of the season.

This week, Doug Martin and Dede Westbrook both look like solid picks to outplay their value in DraftKings.

For most fantasy players, Week 15 represents the playoffs putting those at the top of their leagues just a few wins away from taking home the grand prize.

Thankfully, for those who failed to make the fantasy postseason this year, daily fantasy games offer the opportunity to get our fantasy fix even if our team fell short in our league.

Take a look below for our picks at every position that looks set to outplay their pricing this week in DraftKings . They'll come in handy for when you've constructed the perfect lineup only to find that you don't have quite as much money left for your flex as you expected.

QB: Josh Allen, $5,800

Josh Allen is averaging over 110 yards rushing in the past three games and has proven his abilities as a potential big-play passer. He's been a top-two fantasy quarterback in two of the past three weeks, and should not be underestimated when it comes to potential value.

RB: Derrick Henry, $5,000

Derrick Henry won't be repeating his monster four-touchdown showing from last week, but at $5,000 and facing a Giants defense that has not been all that impressive against the run, he should have plenty of opportunities to outplay his value.

RB: Doug Martin, $4,700

Doug Martin has scored in three straight games for the Oakland Raiders. This week, he goes up against a Bengals defense that has allowed 17 rushing touchdowns on the season one of the worst marks in the league.

WR: Dede Westbrook, $4,500

Dede Westbrook appears to have developed a solid rapport with quarterback Cody Kessler, with the two connecting for 7 receptions, 88 yards, and a score last weekend. Anything close to those numbers this week would be a great return for a player valued at just $4,500.

WR: Jordy Nelson, $4,200

The Raiders proved last Sunday that they weren't done playing to win, and this week they take on a Bengals team that sports one of the worst defenses in the league. Jordy Nelson's year has been a disappointment so far, but he's proven capable of a big day every once in a while.

WR: Zay Jones, $4,200

If you're looking for a big-play threat to pair with Josh Allen, Zay Jones is a guy that has proven he can get open and run under one of Allen's downfield bombs. He's a boom-or-bust play, and his upside is worth the chance if you're feeling confident in your lineup.

TE: Vernon Davis, $3,200

With Washington down to their fourth quarterback of the year and starting tight end Jordan Reed out with an injury, look for Vernon Davis to be the first look for many of Josh Johnson's passes this Sunday.

DEF: New York Giants

While Derrick Henry is an intimidating foe, the Giants defense has been a phenomenal fantasy play the past two weeks and could be set for a third straight big game. With 5 picks, 10 sacks, and 2 touchdowns on defense over their past two games, don't miss out on a hot streak while it's still rolling along.

