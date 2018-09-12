Tennis umpires are reportedly considering a boycott of Serena Williams matches unless she apologises for calling Carlos Ramos a 'liar' and a 'thief'

news

A group of umpires are reportedly considering boycott action against Serena Williams, according to an anonymous source in The Times.

Umpires are allegedly unhappy at how 2018 US Open women's final umpire Carlos Ramos was treated during and after the match.

Williams called Ramos a "liar" and a "thief" on court, for which she was punished, and accused him of sexism in a post-match press conference.

The source says Ramos was "thrown to the wolves."

Umpires could refuse to accept the chair when Williams competes, but would call off the apparent protest if Williams apologises for her remarks.

The apparent plot to refuse the chair when Williams competes is seemingly a direct response to the treatment Carlos Ramos received for slapping Williams with three code violations during the American's 2-6, 4-6 US Open final loss to Naomi Osaka on September 8.

The first violation was for coaching, which Williams argued against. "I don't cheat to win — I'd rather lose," she said. Williams was later given a violation for smashing her racket, costing her a point. Her third violation, for calling the umpire Carlos Ramos a "thief," cost her a game.

At the press conference after the match, Williams said that the umpire's sanctions were an act of sexism, according to CNN. "I'm here fighting for women's rights and for women's equality. For me to say 'thief' and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark."

She added: "He's never taken a game from a man because they said 'thief.' For me, it blows my mind. But I'm going to continue to fight for women."

Williams' accusation of sexism has been backed by The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the United States Tennis Association (USTA), and this has seemingly upset a core group of umpires, according to The Times.

The anonymous source believes they have not been supported by the USTA on multiple occasions, adding that Ramos was "thrown to the wolves for simply doing his job and was not willing to be abused for it."

According to the source, umpires are reportedly discussing the option of refusing match assignments that involve Williams until she apologises to Ramos for calling him a "liar" and "thief."

Ramos has received support from the International Tennis Federation (ITF). He acted "at all times with professionalism and integrity" during Saturday's showdown, the ITF said in a statement on BBC. "Ramos undertook his duties as an official according to the relevant rule book," it added.

Williams was fined $17,000, which is deducted from her prize money of $1.85 million as the tournament's runner-up. Ramos, meanwhile, was paid £370 ($480) as a "standard daily rate" for umpiring, The Times says.