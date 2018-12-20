The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released on Wednesday its picks for the safest cars from model year 2019.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released on Wednesday its picks for the safest cars from model year 2019. The organization gave 57 vehicles its "top safety pick" designation. Of those vehicles, 30 were included in the organization's highest tier, "top safety pick+."

To earn "top safety pick+," a vehicle must perform well in a variety of crash tests. The vehicle must receive a "good" rating in tests related to its front, side, roof, and head restraints, an "advanced" or "superior" rating for front crash prevention and a "good" rating for its headlights.

These are the 30 safest vehicles for model year 2019, according to the IIHS.

