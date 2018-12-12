Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

The 36 most wild things said by Elon Musk (TSLA)

Lifestyle The 36 most wild things said by Elon Musk (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Chris Carlson/AP Photo

  • Most CEOs tend to choose their words carefully, fearing the consequences of saying anything that could be deemed controversial.
  • But Elon Musk is not nearly as cautious, sometimes appearing to speak his mind and deal with the consequences later.
  • The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company has inspired intense devotion and attracted controversy as a result of his public statements.
  • How Musk handles himself in the future will determine, in part, how effective of a leader he is as his companies move from upstarts to established players in highly competitive industries.

Most CEOs tend to choose their words carefully, fearing the consequences of saying anything that could be deemed controversial. For better and for worse, Elon Musk is not nearly as cautious.

The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company sometimes appears to prefer speaking his mind and dealing with the consequences later, like when he mocks his critics or opens up about his personal life. Musk's candor has endeared him to the fans and customers who find him more relatable than other famous executives, while also frustrating some analysts and investors who argue that he is temperamental and reckless.

Read more: Elon Musk says Tesla vehicles will soon be able to drive without any human input

The intense devotion and criticism Musk has provoked with both public and private statements have contributed to his status as one of the most scrutinized figures in American culture. This year, Musk's remarks have more often tended to get himself in trouble, hurting Tesla's stock price, spurring investigations from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of Justice, and attracting lawsuits from investors. How Musk handles himself in the future will determine, in part, how effective of a leader he is as his companies move from upstarts to established players in highly competitive industries.

Below are 36 quotes that illustrate why Musk attracts so much attention.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Inside Eko Atlantic City, a multi-billion dollar coastal city...bullet
2 Lifestyle How billionaire industrialist Abdulsamad Rabiu makes and...bullet
3 Lifestyle Here are all the lovely African beauty queens from the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Roberts has been a staple in Hollywood for three decades.
Lifestyle How Julia Roberts' career has evolved from 'Pretty Woman' to 'Ben Is Back'
Low-fat, filling snacks are key.
Lifestyle 10 snacks that are filling and low in fat
There are some amusement parks that are worth the price of entrance fee.
Lifestyle The 25 most popular amusement parks of 2018
Caney Creek Fire &amp; Rescue saved more than 100 snakes from a burning home in Texas
Lifestyle Firefighters rescued more than 100 snakes from a burning house in Texas that the owner had kept as pets
X
Advertisement