CondNast Traveler recently released its 2019 Gold List ranking of the best hotels in the world.

The editors selected the 78 best hotels around the world, which included the top 13 hotels in the US .

Only three American cities had more than one hotel on the list: New York City , LA , and Chicago .

From waterfront resorts in Miami and Hawaii to an oasis in the middle of the Utah desert, the best 13 hotels in America represent a wide range of luxury experiences.

CondNast recently released its 2019 Gold List, in which the editors select the top hotels around the world. The list features 78 hotels, 13 of which are in the US.

The hotels cover a wide range of prices, starting in the mid-$100s for a night at The Robey in Chicago and all the way past $1,000 for a night at Amangiri in Utah.

Read more : 31 incredible hotels everyone should stay at in their lifetime, ranked by price

Notably, several of these top-ranked hotels are repeatedly mentioned on lists of top hotels across the world; The Peninsula in Chicago and Four Seasons in Hualalai, for example, both also appeared on the US News & World Report's 2018 hotel ranking , as Business Insider previously reported.

If you're more interested in personalized experiences at smaller hotels, consider taking a look at the top 14 boutique hotels in the world , from a romantic retreat in South Africa to a private villa in Thailand.

Keep reading for a look at the best hotels in America. We also took a look at prices for rooms booked out one month in advance, and noted the starting rates.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

See Also:

SEE ALSO: A 7-bedroom Swiss cabin has been named the world's best ski chalet for 2 years in a row and an inside tour quickly proves why

READ MORE: The 50 best restaurants in the world in 2018