Tesla's top lawyer has left the company — here are all the key names who have departed this year (TSLA)

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Tesla is known for its high rate of executive turnover, and this year has been no different.

During a year in which the automaker has faced production issues, investigations from the federal government, and questions about the decision-making of CEO Elon Musk, departures from senior employees have added yet another challenge.

Eight senior employees appear to have left Tesla since the beginning of September.

Tesla said in a blog post published on Friday that its general counsel, Todd Maron, will leave the automaker in January. Maron joined Tesla in 2013. Before working at Tesla, Maron had represented Musk during two of his divorces, according to Bloomberg.

"Being part of Tesla for the last five years has been the highlight of my career. Tesla has been like family to me, and I am extremely grateful to Elon, the board, the executive team, and everyone at Tesla for allowing me to play a part in this incredible company," Maron said in the blog post.

Dane Butswinkas, a partner at Williams and Connolly, will replace Maron. Tesla hired Butswinkas in October, following a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission prompted by tweets Musk published about potentially taking the automaker private and a settlement with the agency that required the automaker to hire "an experienced securities lawyer."

"Tesla presents a unique and inspiring opportunity. Tesla’s mission is bigger than Tesla – one that is critical to the future of our planet. It’s hard to identify a mission more timely, more essential, or more worth fighting for," Butswinkas said in Tesla's blog post.

Eight senior employees appear to have left Tesla since the beginning of September: head of global security Jeff Jones, senior director of production and quality Antoin Abou-Haydar, head of human resources Gabrielle Toledano, chief accountant Dave Morton, head of communications Sarah O'Brien (her departure was announced in August, but her final day at the company was September 7, according to Bloomberg), vice president of global supply management Liam O'Connor, vice president of worldwide finance and operations Justin McAnear, legal vice president Phil Rothenberg.

These are the key names who have left Tesla in 2018 or have announced their departure, when they left, and where they went next (according to their LinkedIn profile or company announcements):

January - Jason Mendez , director of manufacturing engineering: LinkedIn profile does not list next position

, director of manufacturing engineering: LinkedIn profile does not list next position January - Will McColl , manager of equipment engineering: founded WaveForm Design

, manager of equipment engineering: founded WaveForm Design February - Jon McNeill , president of global sales and services: became COO of Lyft

, president of global sales and services: became COO of Lyft March - Eric Branderiz , chief accounting officer: became CFO of Enphase Energy

, chief accounting officer: became CFO of Enphase Energy March - Susan Repo , corporate treasurer and vice president of finance: became CFO of Topia (she left Topia in June, according to her LinkedIn page)

, corporate treasurer and vice president of finance: became CFO of Topia (she left Topia in June, according to her LinkedIn page) April - Jim Keller , head of Autopilot hardware engineering: became head of silicon engineering at Intel

, head of Autopilot hardware engineering: became head of silicon engineering at Intel April - Georg Ell , director of Western Europe operations: became CEO of Smoothwall

, director of Western Europe operations: became CEO of Smoothwall May - Matthew Schwall , director of field performance engineering: became heady of field safety at Waymo

, director of field performance engineering: became heady of field safety at Waymo July - Ganesh Srivats , vice president overseeing retail, delivery, and marketing: became CEO of Moda Operandi

, vice president overseeing retail, delivery, and marketing: became CEO of Moda Operandi September - Sarah O'Brien , vice president of communications: LinkedIn profile does not list next position

, vice president of communications: LinkedIn profile does not list next position September - Gabrielle Toledano , chief people officer: LinkedIn profile does not list next position

September - Dave Morton , chief accounting officer: became CFO of Anaplan

September - Liam O'Connor , vice president of global supply management: LinkedIn profile does not list next position

, vice president of global supply management: LinkedIn profile does not list next position September - Antoin Abou-Haydar , senior director of production and quality: became vice president of global quality for Byton

, October - Justin McAnear , vice president of worldwide finance and operations: became CFO of 10X Genomics

, vice president of worldwide finance and operations: became CFO of 10X Genomics November - Phil Rothenberg , vice president in the legal department: became general counsel of Sonder

, vice president in the legal department: became general counsel of Sonder November - Jeff Jones , head of global security: LinkedIn profile does not list next position

, head of global security: LinkedIn profile does not list next position January 2019 — Todd Maron, general counsel: LinkedIn profile does not list next position

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.