Meghan Markle's best outfits during her pregnancy so far

Meghan Markle has worn a variety of new outfits since she announced her pregnancy.

She's experimented with both classic dress designs and menswear-inspired ensembles.

Markle has recently been reaching for designers like Givenchy and Safiyaa.

Kensington Palace announced on October 15 that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019. The news came five months after their grand royal wedding in May.

Markle's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has served up some iconic looks during her pregnancies with her three children, and now it's Markle's turn to serve as the ultimate maternity style inspiration.

According to People, the duchess was 12 weeks along when the palace made the announcement, which means that, without knowing it, we've likely been seeing Markle experiment with her maternity style since July.

Here are the best outfits she's worn during her pregnancy so far.

In July, Markle wore a $2,190 denim dress by Carolina Herrera to a charity polo match.

The duchess paired her dress with Aquazurra pumps and a woven clutch by J. Crew for a casual-chic look.

In August, Markle wore a tuxedo-style suit-dress while attending a charity gala performance of "Hamilton."

The tuxedo-style minidress is a $595 design by Canadian brand Judith & Charles that created a look similar to the popular "no pants" trend.

In early September, the duchess rocked an all-black pantsuit while attending the WellChild Awards.

She paired the Altuzarra blazer and pants with a matching black blouse by Deitas.

Markle then attended the "100 Days of Peace" concert in September wearing a blue dress by Jason Wu.

She paired the dress with matching $950 Portrait of a Lady pumps by Aquazzura.

Later in September, Markle attended the launch of the cookbook "Together: Our Community Kitchen" in a flowing blue coat.

Markle wore the bright blue Smythe coat over a black $250 skirt by Misha Nonoo and a matching $110 bodysuit by Tuxe.

The duchess then attended the Coach Core Awards in September wearing a navy blue and black ensemble.

She wore a $2,290 navy blue belted blouse by Oscar de la Renta with a pair of black trousers by Altuzarra and black pumps by Aquazzura.

Later in September, Markle stepped out in Givenchy while visiting the Royal Academy of Arts.

Markle wore a black dress with sheer puffy sleeves and a velvet triangular panel on the bodice. She paired the dress with a pair of $750 Aquazzura black pumps and a $1,990 Givenchy black clutch.

In October, Markle wore a cream and green ensemble for her first official visit to Sussex.

She wore a $595 leather skirt by Hugo Boss, a matching $99 blouse by & Other Stories, a pair of $553 beige pumps by Gianvito Rossi, and a cream Armani coat.

Later in October, Markle attended Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in a navy blue coatdress.

She paired the low-key dress with a matching navy blue fascinator by Noel Stewart.

For the first stop in Australia on her and Prince Harry's royal tour in October, Markle opted for a sleeveless white dress by Karen Gee.

She paired the look with butterfly-shaped earrings once owned by the late Princess Diana, as well as suede pumps by Stuart Weitzman that she switched for a pair of comfortable flats made of recycled water bottles.

She then wore a green shirtdress by Brandon Maxwell for an afternoon reception at Admiralty House.

The dress featured a pleated skirt and a small cape overlay at the back.

While visiting Dubbo, Australia, Markle opted for a more casual look with a blazer, white button-up, black jeans and matching ankle boots.

Markle's $145 blazer from her friend Serena Williams' clothing line, didn't take long to sell out after she was pictured wearing it.

For her stop in Melbourne, Australia, the duchess wore an $873 navy blue dress by Australian designer Dion Lee.

She paired the dress with some matching Manolo Blahnik heels and a handmade pasta necklace from a young fan in the crowd named Gavin.

Markle then wore a Martin Grant dress while visiting Bondi Beach in Sydney.

She paired the dress with a pair of wedge heels, a style the queen reportedly is not a fan of.

While visiting the Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney, Markle opted for a sleeveless navy blue dress by Roksanda Ilincic.

She re-wore the pair of Stuart Weitzman pumps she donned for her first day in Australia.

For her stop in Queensland, Australia, the duchess opted for a casual dress with a thigh-high slit.

She paired the eco-friendly maxi dress from Reformation with some brown sandals by Sarah Flint.

Markle then wore a blue cape dress by Safiyaa to a state dinner in Fiji.

The dress was similar to one of Middleton's most memorable maternity looks, and it was also one of the first times people noticed Markle cradling her baby bump.

During her visit to Fiji, Markle wore a silk floral dress by Figue that matched perfectly with Harry's tropical button-up.

Their outfits looked remarkably similar to the outfits Prince Harry and Kate Middleton wore during their trip to the Solomon Islands in September 2012.

For her final Fiji appearance, Markle went with a deep green dress by Jason Wu.

She paired the design with Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps.

She then opted for a bold red color when she arrived in Tonga.

The duchess made headlines when people spotted the tag still attached to her Self-Portrait dress.

She then went with an understated yet elegant white gown by THEIA Couture for a state dinner in Tonga.

She paired the bespoke design with Aquazzura pumps.

Markle wore a striped design by Martin Grant while visiting an exhibition in Tonga.

The dress featured a belted waist and an A-line silhouette.

Markle opted for a blue shirtdress while visiting Nuku'alofa, Tonga.

She paired the Veronica Beard dress with pumps by Banana Republic.

For the Australian Geographic Society Awards, she wore her most princess-like dress to date.

Her Oscar de la Renta gown featured an intricate bird design and a sheer illusion neckline.

For the Invictus Games in late October, Markle opted for fitted pants and heels.

She wore a $550 garnet wrap jacket by Scanlan Theodore with $195 jeans by Outland Denim.

She then debuted for a new tuxedo dress for the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony.

She paired the green Antonio Berardi design with suede heels by Aquazzura.

Markle wore one of her most affordable looks yet during a visit to Wellington, New Zealand, in late October.

She wore a $56 ASOS dress, which she paired with a plaid trench coat by Karen Walker.

She also wore a custom Gabriela Hearst dress during her visit to Wellington, New Zealand.

She paired the dress with matching heels by Stuart Weitzman.

Markle went with a white tuxedo dress by Maggie Marilyn during a visit to Courtney Creative in October.

She paired the dress with Manolo Blahnik BB Heels.

Markle re-wore a dress she has owned for some time during a trip to Auckland, New Zealand, in October.

The navy $2,695 Antonio Berardi tuxedo dress featured a double-breasted design, which she paired with suede Stuart Weitzman heels. She previously wore the design to watch Harry play in the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, UK, in May 2017.

The duchess then wore a Brandon Maxwell dress during a visit to Auckland, New Zealand in October.

She wore it with a trench coat by Burberry and heels by Stuart Weitzman.

On the last day of her first royal tour, Markle chose a blue ensemble with matching Manolo Blahnik heels.

Her Givenchy skirt caused some controversy for appearing sheer at certain angles, though some believed it was an optical illusion created by the fabric.

For the Remembrance Day service at Westminster Abbey in November, Markle wore a double-breasted blue jacket and matching skirt.

Kate Middleton was at her side in a recycled green dress by Catherine Walker.

She then attended her first Royal Variety Performance in November wearing a sparkling sequined top by Safiyaa.

She paired the shimmering black-and-white top with a black floor-length skirt.

Markle opted for a deep shade of burgundy while visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen in November.

She wore a burgundy dress and matching coat by Club Monaco.

Markle then wore another Givenchy design for her appearance at the British Fashion Awards in December.

She paired the black velvet gown with jewelry from designer Pippa Smalls' collaboration with Prince Charles' Turquoise Mountain Foundation.

