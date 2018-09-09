Pulse.ng logo
Jay-Z is worth $900 million — see how the rapper-turned-mogul makes and spends his fortune

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Harry How/Getty

  • Jay-Z has an estimated net worth of $900 million.
  • He's earned his fortune through a hip-hop career spanning nearly three decades and has also parlayed his success into several business ventures.
  • They include entertainment labels, a clothing line, alcohol brands, an upscale sports club, and a $600 million streaming service.


With a net worth of $900 million, Jay-Z is one of the wealthiest musicians in the world.

The rapper has earned millions from sellout tours and chart-topping albums over the course of his nearly 30-year career.

But music is far from his only money-making venture. Over the years, Jay-Z has parlayed his success in the hip-hop world into a fortune earned as an entrepreneur. His ventures include entertainment labels, a clothing line, upscale alcohol brands, and the music-streaming service Tidal.

Read on to see how Jay-Z has earned — and multiplied — his fortune.

