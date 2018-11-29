9 of the coolest tiny homes around the world to rent on your next vacation

news

Tiny houses are becoming increasingly popular around the world; their novelty makes for a unique vacation stay.

We teamed up with HomeAway to find some of the coolest tiny-home rentals around the world.

From a circus car in Germany to a cabin in Wyoming, one of these tiny homes could be your next getaway.

Looking for something a little more novel than a traditional hotel or the tried-and-true Airbnb for your next vacation? Consider a tiny home.

Living miniature, defined as residing in a space less than 600 square feet, has turned into a worldwide movement. The global tiny homes market is expected to increase by 7% over the next four years.

But you don't need to live in a tiny home to see what all the fuss is about.

We teamed up with HomeAway to find some of the coolest tiny home rentals on HomeAway and VRBO around the world, from a charming circus car in Germany to a luxury cabin in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and ranked them by cost per night.

Which one will be home to your future getaway?

Somerset, California — $72 per night

An eco-friendly, off-the-grid tiny home that runs completely on solar power, this award-winning tiny home has a private deck and prime proximity to 50 vineyards.

See the listing »

Homer, Alaska — $76 per night

A lofted tiny house downtown that provides a true Alaskan experience with views of Kachemak Bay and the surrounding glaciers and mountains.

See the listing »

Dattenfeld, Windeck, Germany — $90 per night

A charming old-fashioned circus car is nestled in the mountains a few steps from the river and nature trail Sieg for a rural experience.

See the listing »

Amsterdam, Netherlands — $100 per night

Take a break from the city and watch farm life from a luxurious wooden tiny house in the Netherlands.

See the listing »

Briarwood, NSW, Australia — $108 per night

Perfect for the animal lover, this tiny home is located on an Australian horse riding farm with 168 acres of open meadows and woodlands for a saddle camp experience.

See the listing »

Rognes, France — $123 per night

Enjoy the outdoors of France in a tiny house with two terraces, a hammock, and a true Nordic bath in the middle of a pine forest.

See the listing »

Tallarook, VIC, Australia — $143 per night

A tiny house set in the Australian countryside is perfect for a nature escape with panoramic views of a rural setting.

See the listing »

Springfield, Oregon — $204 per night

Sleep in a vineyard in this luxury tiny house, complete with a deck from where you can watch the grapes grow.

See the listing »

Wilson, Wyoming — $314 per night

Located in Jackson Hole, this miniature luxury cabin isn't far from the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort ski area and Grand Teton National Park — perfect for the adventure seeker.

See the listing »