Nicolas Horni

Nicolas is currently studying at the Ringier School of Journalism. As part of his training, he works as an International Sports Reporter for Pulse Ghana. Nicolas has experience in sports journalism and at two TV stations. He likes <a href="https://www.instagram.com/nicolashorni/?igsh=MW05b2NrdGthb2RrOQ%3D%3D&utm_source=qr">photography</a>, drinking and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/beercurator/?igsh=OHR1N3ZqYWhncHQw&utm_source=qr">blogging about craft beer</a> and spends a lot of time watching football (aka groundhopping).