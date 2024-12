Adedimeji Quayyim Abdul-Hafeez

Adedimeji Quayyim Abdul-Hafeez is a creative storyteller and freelance journalist from Nigeria. He loves the reels and films, and is invested in promoting the film culture in Nigeria. He can be reached via mail <a href="mailto:quayyimadedimeji@gmail.com">quayyimadedimeji@gmail.com</a> and on Twitter @quayyimbakr