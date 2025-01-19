Rekindle the Spark: Surprising ways to make Valentine's Day special

Hey, Valentine's Day is almost here and we're excited… Well, unless you don't have a lover. But even that can be fixed if you're ready for the commitments that come with a relationship.

Well, we'll leave that for another day, and focus on the reason you clicked on this article. Valentine's Day is special because it's all about focusing on one another and celebrating the love you share.

Yes, you've celebrated loads of Valentine's, but let's make this one special. Let's make it an opportunity to rekindle the fire in your relationship again. Wondering how?

Here are five surefire ways to make Valentine's Day special and rekindle the spark in your relationship.

Plan a surprise movie night for your partner where you'll rewatch the first movie you saw today

Nothing arouses emotions better than reliving precious moments. You remember the first movie night. Your partner definitely does too and they smile every time they think about it. Why not light the spark by igniting a little nostalgia? Thankfully, this one's not so expensive and can be planned at home.

Cook the first meal you ever prepared together

You've probably had many firsts as a couple, but trust me - no one jokes about what gets into their stomach. If you remember the first meal you cooked together, then now's an excellent moment to recreate it. Buy the same ingredients you used the first time and recreate the same setting. You never can tell how good the nostalgic feeling will do to your feelings.

Plan a personalised scavenger hunt

Enough of the talk about past events. Let's create new memories this year. If you have the time and resources, plan a scavenger hunt with challenges and clues personalized to your relationship. You can even invite another couple to join, after all, the more the merrier. Just be sure to include objects and places that hold special memories for both of you.

Write love letters

The good old way of expressing romantic feelings makes a comeback this Valentine's season. I know we have mobile phones and emails these days, but a handwritten love note still holds a lot of magic. Write random love notes to each other this period, expressing your feelings, appreciation, and gratitude. This can help you reconnect emotionally with your partner.

Rekindle intimacy

Nothing beats a well-planned romantic date. Use candles, and soft music to set up a relaxing ambience. Share a bottle of wine and whatever you can afford. Take the time to reconnect with each other on a deeper level.