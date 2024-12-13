Pulse Picks at Pulse Fiesta: Where Beauty, Tech, and Fun Came Together

On Sunday, December 8, 2024, Pulse Picks took stage at the highly anticipated Pulse Fiesta, and let’s just say, we made our mark. The annual celebration held at the Queen’s Park Event Centre was packed with electrifying performances, endless games, and moments of pure joy. But amidst all the fun and excitement, Pulse Picks was front and centre, ensuring we brought the best of beauty and tech to the party.

Two Booths, Double the Fun



This year, Pulse Picks didn’t just show up, we showed out with two dynamic booths—one dedicated to all things beauty, and the other bringing the cutting-edge world of tech straight to the fiesta. We didn’t just set up shop; we created experiences with attendees returning for more. Our beauty booth was a celebration of what Pulse Picks stands for—making self-care accessible and exciting. In collaboration with KONA Biosciences, we hosted a Spin and Win game that had everyone buzzing with anticipation. From skincare products to food vouchers worth ₦10,000, the giveaways were just the beginning of the experience.

Guests were not just winning prizes—they were winning moments of joy, making it the ultimate beauty booth experience. Whether it was chatting about skincare routines or learning about new beauty solutions, the Pulse Picks beauty booth was the go-to destination for all things wellness.

On the other side of the event, our tech booth was a playground for gamers and gadget lovers. We turned up the fun factor with a 65-inch TV, where visitors could test their skills with the latest Mortal Kombat 1 and FIFA. The game had everyone hooked—facing off against each other for ultimate bragging rights. But we didn’t stop there. To truly immerse our guests in the future of gaming, we had virtual reality (VR) setups that let them step into new worlds, whether it was battling enemies or simply enjoying mind-bending experiences. For us, this booth was all about offering a hands-on opportunity to experience the latest tech in a fun, interactive, and just plain exciting way.