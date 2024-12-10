Pulse Fiesta 2024: Ruger, Peruzzi, Toby Shang, MIA, Others Usher In Detty December (SEE PHOTOS)

It was a litty lit time on Sunday, December 8, 2024, as Pulse Nigeria shut down the city of Lagos with its much-anticipated Pulse Fiesta.

Fans and celebrities gathered at the Queen’s Park Event Centre, to witness the third edition of Pulse Fiesta - and they were left with sweeeet sensations all through!

Where to even start from?! The food, drinks, games, performances, and many more!!!

Performances

Y’all were promised a show, and boyyyy did we deliver!

The night started out with a performance from crowd favourite, Dwin The Stoic, serenading fans with his melodious voice and romance-filled tunes.



Immediately after, Taves took to the stage, performing some of his biggest hits, including Folake and Enchante.



Candy Bleaks aka Lady's Dragon then took to the stage and drove the crowd wild with a live rendition of her hit single, Wale. She also performed her new song, Popo.





Majesty crooner, Peruzzi took the crowd to cloud nine with energetic performances of some of his biggest singles including Mind, Majesty and Amaka.





To close the night out, Blown Boy Ruger drove the crowd wild with an unforgettable set. The “Toma Toma” singer performed a number of crowd favourites including Toma Toma, Red Flags, Girlfriend and Asiwaju.

Rap Battle

One of the key highlights from earlier in the day was a rap battle competition featuring male and female MCs as they sought to assert their dominance on the stage.

While some of the flows were fire, others were not so much, but all was to the delight of the teeming crowd who whipped out their phones to capture the moment.

Hype & Music

The music policy on the night was to groove like no one was watching, and our amazing DJ line-up including DJ Pretty Play, DJ Femzy, DJ Aade and others ensured that everyone danced like there was no work the next day, Monday.

The hypemen including Toby Shang, M.I.A the Action Queen, Rooboy and others also riled up the crowd with their mind-bending hype sessions.

Games

Attendees enjoyed various games including Spin D Wheel, X and O, Jenga and many more. There were also loads of prizes won on the day.

Shopped til’ they dropped

Our esteemed guests also took full advantage of the opportunity to shop some of their fave brands on show from vendors on-site.

Food & Drinks Galore

The food and drinks were endless on the night, with an open bar that kept on serving guests all party long.

Live Podcast Session

Fans were also treated to a live recording of Pulse's Terms & Conditions podcast featuring BBNaija heavyweights, Wanni x Handi.

Comedy

Pulse Fiesta attendees were also treated to comedic performances from top comedians including a surprise appearance by comedian, Kenny Blaq.