Korea has long been at the forefront of the skincare revolution and innovation, and its latest rising trend is toner pads—a rising star on the shelves of the most popular Korean retailers such as Olive Young.



Toner pads are cotton pads that have been pre-soaked in the toner solution. These gauzy pads, made popular by brands like Mediheal, are being hailed as the next big thing in skincare, rivalling traditional sheet masks. With demand growing beyond Korea, it’s no surprise that One-day’s You has stepped up to the plate with their Help Me! Dacto Pad: Calming & Moisturizing Vital Pad.

In this review, I’ll share my honest experience using this product, its pros, and its potential shortcomings.

“One-day's You Help Me Dacto Pad (60 pads) is a hypoallergenic toner pad for effortless daily hydration, soothing relief, and gentle exfoliation, leaving your skin refreshed and revitalized. Designed to remove impurities, restore the skin's natural pH balance, and act as a gentle exfoliator, it effectively eliminates dead skin cells, excess sebum, and lingering makeup residue. Ideal for day and night use, it's the perfect first step for a hassle-free and effective skincare routine, giving you a healthy and radiant complexion.“ Suitable for All skin types. Skin concerns: Textured skin, Dry patches, Sensitive skin.

Product Composition:

Water, Butylene Glycol, Propanediol, Pentylene Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Betaine, Sodium Citrate, Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine Salicylate, Panthenol, Hyaluronic Acid, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Potassium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Allantoin, Disodium EDTA, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Hippophae Rhamnoides Fruit Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Pancratium Maritimum Extract， Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Linalool.

Quantity and Packaging

The full-size product comes with 60 pads and a mini tong for hygienic use, but I tested the travel-sized version (10 pads), which is packaged in a resealable zip-lock pouch. I am aware that this is a travel-sized product , in comparison to their full-size toner pad, which has 60 pads with a mini tong, which helps make the process of using it more hygienic.

Pad Size, Material & Texture

The material is 100% cotton, with one side textured for mild exfoliation and the other smooth for toner application. However, the pad size isn’t as big as I would have preferred. Its size is like any other cotton round you can get at the supermarket. Most toner pads are big in size and can cover an entire cheek so they can be applied around the face to resemble a face mask, but this toner pad isn’t as effective for that due to its small size. Unlike larger toner pads that can double as mini sheet masks for your cheeks, these lack that versatility. The material is also not as thin so you have to actually press it down and rub it round your face to get the toner out. Unlike pads that are soaked to the point of dripping, these are modestly damp and require extra effort to rub and release the toner. This compromises the “effortless hydration” claim and makes it difficult to achieve the plush, hydrating feel that toner pads are known for. I think the allure of toner pads is that they’re usually drenched in the toner and can be applied down to the neck.

My Experience

For context, I have combination skin and rosacea which gives me tiny bumps around my mouth area. So naturally, my skin is super sensitive and prone to irritation. My skincare routine excludes actives and focuses solely on barrier-strengthening, hydrating products. Given the ingredients—Centella Asiatica, panthenol, allantoin, green tea extract, and licorice root—I had high hopes for this product. After using all 10 pads, I believe this product is best suited for light hydration and calming irritation. I saw a visible reduction in the severity of the tiny bumps on my face after consistently using the toner pads. If you have sensitive skin that is easily irritated, or you’re recovering from using harsh products, I think you’ll really enjoy using this product. I know that this product is widely loved seeing how it is sold out almost everywhere and it’s incredibly hard to get my hands on the full-size toner pads. Some people have said that the Help Me Dacto Pads are very soft, however, I found them to not be soft. Are they smooth? Yes. But they’re not soft. Both the textured and untextured sides are smooth which makes it more gentle on the skin, but what I would prefer is true velvet pillowy softness. And there are toner pads that deliver 100% on that so I know that this isn’t a far fetched idea.