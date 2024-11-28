The Best Travel Sized Skincare Products

There’s nothing more confusing and annoying than packing your bags to travel and trying to fit in all your skincare products while crossing your fingers that they won’t spill or break en route. That is, of course, if they even fit into your luggage in the first place! Travel itself is enough of a hassle, and the last thing you need is constant worrying about your skincare essentials. That’s where travel-sized products and mini skincare sets come to the rescue. Not only do they save space, but they also ensure your skin stays pampered wherever you go. Here are the top travel-sized skincare heroes you need in your travel bag.

Uncover On-The-Go Kit

Mini Green Tea Revitalising Cleanser (30ml)

Mini Argan Hydrating Moisturiser (30ml)

Mini Aloe Invisible Sunscreen (40ml) This handy kit is perfect for maintaining a balanced skincare routine while on the move. The green tea cleanser gently purifies your skin without drying it out, while the argan moisturiser keeps your skin soft and hydrated.

The aloe sunscreen is an absolute winner—lightweight, invisible on all skin tones, and offering high UV protection. This kit makes glowing, protected skin effortless, no matter where your journey takes you. Price: ₦23,580. Where To Buy: Shop Uncover .

Arami Essentials Miracle Set

What’s inside: Onyx Polish (Clarifying Black Soap)

Glow Scrub (Exfoliating Sugar Scrub)

Glow Oil or Glow Oil with Sweet Oud Scent (Shea Oil) If you love natural, nourishing skincare, this mini set is a game-changer. The Onyx Polish deep-cleanses without stripping your skin, the Glow Scrub buffs away dead skin cells to reveal a brighter complexion, and the Glow Oil locks in moisture, leaving you radiant.

Plus, the sweet oud-scented option adds a touch of luxury to your travel routine. It’s self-care in a pouch! Price: ₦14,000.



Where To Buy: Shop Arami Essentials .

BYOMA So Bright Set

What’s inside: Creamy Jelly Cleanser (30ml)

Brightening Serum (15ml)

Moisturizing Rich Cream (15ml) BYOMA’s travel-friendly So Bright Set is the ultimate skin barrier-loving treat. It features minis of their popular products designed to hydrate, protect, and restore your skin. The Jelly Cleanser is a hydrating cleanser with licorice root and green tea that refreshes the skin, while the brightening serum improves skin tone with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. The moisturizing rich cream has a creamy texture with bakuchiol and shea extract.



All the products are dermatologists tested, non-comedogenic, alcohol and fragrance free, so you don’t have to worry about the slightest irritation. Lightweight, eco-conscious, and perfect for layering, this set ensures your skincare goals are met while globetrotting.



Price: ₦40,500. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug .

Dang! Ageless 5% Mandelic Acid 3-in-1 Foaming Face Wash (Travel Size)

This multitasking face wash is ideal for anyone seeking brighter, clearer skin on the go. Formulated with mandelic acid, it gently exfoliates, cleanses, and balances your skin. Out of all the skincare actives, mandelic acid is on the gentler side and is usually recommended for sensitive skin.



Asides from exfoliating, it also brightens the skin and boosts collagen production. It is truly a versatile addition to your travel kit. Its compact size makes it a no-brainer for weekend getaways or long-haul flights. Price: ₦7,000. Where To Buy: Shop Dang Lifestyle .

Dang! Ageless Snail Mucin Repair Serum

Snail mucin is a miracle ingredient for hydration and repair, and this travel-sized serum doesn’t disappoint. It’s perfect for tackling dryness, irritation, or even post-flight dullness, leaving your skin plump and glowing.

The ingredients in this snail mucin repair serum also contains tranexamic acid and aloe vera which clears hyperpigmentation, and soothe the skin. This product promises to improve the appearance of acne scars, wound healing and improve fine lines. Price: ₦4,100. Where To Buy: Shop Dang Lifestyle .

Bio Oil Skincare Oil (Mini)

This cult-favourite skincare oil is now available in a travel-friendly size. It contains vitamins and plant oils like lavender oil, rosemary leaf oil, sunflower oil and vitamin E. They all work together to soften the skin, repair skin barrier, reduce inflammation and minimise appearance of scars.



So if you’re dealing with scars, stretch marks, or uneven skin tone, Bio Oil’s formula has a solution for you. It hydrates, soothes, and smooths your skin with every application. Price: ₦16,065. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey .

Ambre Solaire Ultra-Hydrating Sun Cream

Sun protection is non-negotiable, even on the go, and Ambre Solaire’s travel-sized sun cream delivers. Its ultra-hydrating formula ensures your skin stays moisturised while shielding it from harmful UV rays.

Perfect for dry skin, this sunscreen contains shea butter which is known for its soothing properties. This sunscreen also gives you both UVA and UVB protection which isn’t common in most sunscreens. Price: ₦12,150. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey .

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Original Solid Formula

Perfect for dry or dehydrated skin, this solid balm or body butter is a lifesaver in cold or dry climates. It deeply nourishes your skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and moisturized.



Formulated with cocoa butter and vitamin E, this body butter is a dry skin lifesaver because it delivers superior moisture head-to-toe. Price: ₦9,349. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey .

Topicals Mini Faded Serum

This influencer favourite serum comes in a mini size. It targets dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone with impressive precision.



If you’re recovering from a breakout or just want to maintain an even glow, this powerhouse serum fits neatly into your travel pouch. But you’ll have to get over it’s off-putting sulfur-like smell which doesn’t do justice to how well it clears dark spots. Price: ₦29,700. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Hut .