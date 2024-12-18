The holidays are here and in full swing, and that means one thing: it’s time to bring out your Christmas pyjamas! There’s something undeniably magical about the holiday season—lights, fireworks, food galore, and the joy of being surrounded by loved ones. And what better way to embrace the festive spirit than with matching Christmas pajamas? I know they sound cliche, but they’re actually a sweet way of celebrating Christmas, especially when you get to do it with your loved ones and family members. Think about it: have you ever seen a cuter sight than a family sporting matching Rudolph red nose prints, or a group of friends wearing matching Christmas tree patterns? It's a playful, fun way to embrace the holiday spirit, and it's not just for the kids. Trust me, grown-ups can rock festive PJ's too! (I know, I know, it's a bit of a stretch sometimes. But sometimes it's the best way to get into the spirit, right?) We have searched the internet and created a round up of some must-have Christmas PJs to wear for this year’s celebration. From classic plaid to playful holiday prints, and even some chic and sophisticated options if you want something more than just cute and cozy.

Primark Christmas Pyjamas Green

Step into Christmas spirit with these forest green matching pyjamas adorned with whimsical holiday prints. An excellent two-piece for families who want a stylish Christmas pyjama set that is also comfortable.

These sets feature reindeers, Christmas trees, and festive icons that scream nothing else than holiday merriment. The relaxed fit makes it great for the whole family—from dad to the littlest one—so you can enjoy endless laughter and snuggles.



And can we talk about that adorable dog outfit? Even your furry friend can join in on the family festivities for a picture-perfect holiday card. Price: ₦28,500. Where To Buy: Shop Skit .

Emerald Green Satin Pyjamas

Nothing says “Christmas chic” quite like these emerald satin pyjama sets. Emerald green is a colour synonymous with money, luxury, and wealth; the exact vibes you’ll be giving off when you put this pyjama set on. If you and your partner, family, or friends want a holiday look that strays from the signature Christmas tree prints, these luxurious PJs have a silky-smooth feel and a glamorous vibe. The deep green colour complements Christmas décor, while the matching sets allow you to create picture-perfect moments without sacrificing style.

Might I add that there’s also something undeniably comforting about sleeping in satin pyjamas, they just give you the best sleep. Price: ₦22,000 (Adult set), ₦16,000 (Children’s set). Where To Buy: Shop B loom Gift Store .

Red Plaid and Festive Tee Combo

If you’re looking for the perfect mix of cozy and playful, this red plaid pyjama set with festive graphic tees is your best bet. Combining the timeless aesthetic of classic checkered flannel with cheerful “It’s Christmas Time” prints, these pyjamas capture the essence of the holidays effortlessly. The t-shirts are also great for layering or wearing as-is, while the bold red plaid pants add a cozy, homey feel. This set is a great pick for families with kids and teens who want something festive and laid-back without overdoing it.

The coordinated look brings everyone together while allowing individual personalities to shine through. Imagine lounging in these pyjamas on Christmas morning as you unwrap gifts and laugh over breakfast—these are the memories worth matching for. Price: ₦18,000 (Adult set), ₦16,000 (Children’s set). Where To Buy: Shop Bloom Gift Store .

Mistletoe “His & Hers” Set

Imagine waking up on Christmas morning, the cold harmattan weather filling the atmosphere, and the joy of togetherness all around. The Mistletoe “His & Hers” Set from K-Kasa perfectly encapsulates this vision. Its bright green colour is reminiscent of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.



Designed with a soft, breathable fabric, these pyjamas make sure you stay comfortable whether you're whipping up breakfast or unwrapping presents. It also has a relaxed and flowing fit which makes room for easy movement. Picture you and your partner snuggled up on the couch, sharing laughs and creating lasting memories—this set will make those moments even more special. Price: ₦118,200. Where To Buy: Shop K -kasa .

Candy Cane "His & Hers" Set

Get ready for the “God when?” comments with this Candy Cane “His & Hers” Set from K-Kasa. Tapping into the burgundy colour trend that took over the year 2024, this pyjama set is for couples looking to showcase their playful side. Designed with comfort in mind, the soft fabric and tailored fit ensure you can relax in unmatched coziness while looking effortlessly chic.



Treat yourself and your loved one to this must-have! Price: ₦118,200. Where To Buy: Shop K -kasa .

T-Rex Christmas Matching Pyjama Set