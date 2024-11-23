10 Early Christmas Gifts Under ₦50,000

It’s the last week of November, but the holidays are coming in hot! If you’re hoping to avoid the last-minute shopping scramble, now’s the perfect time to start.



Whether you’re treating someone special or indulging yourself (because why not?), we’ve rounded up 10 thoughtful gifts under ₦50,000 that will save you money and earn you major gift-giving points this Christmas.

Caravaggio Italian Gift Set

First up is the Caravaggio Italian Gift Set, a luxurious bundle of self-care essentials wrapped in a vintage-style basket. Available in Pomegranate, Rose, or Vanilla, it’s the perfect way to spoil someone—or yourself—with a little indulgence.

You get bath salts, shower gel, hand cream, body lotion, body scrub, and bath soap, all beautifully packaged for the season.



Price: ₦34,500. Where to Buy: Shop Regal Flowers Why it’s perfect: It’s unisex, indulgent, and makes anyone feel pampered.

Tuscan Leather Mini Home Fragrance Set

If you’re shopping for someone who loves a cozy, sophisticated home vibe, this fragrance set is the way to go. With notes of suede, leather, amber, and wood, this gift is as luxurious as it sounds. The set includes a votive candle, a mini diffuser, and a mini home spray, all beautifully packaged for gifting.

Why it’s perfect: It’s indulgent without being over the top, and everyone loves a good home scent.

Price: ₦30,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Lekki Gift Store.

Palo Santo & Amber Scented Candle

Candles are a holiday classic, and the Palo Santo & Amber Scented Candle stands out. At ₦39,000, it offers 30 hours of burn time and fills the air with warming notes of amber, patchouli, and sandalwood. It’s perfect for creating comforting vibes on chilly evenings.



Price: ₦39,000. Where to Buy: Shop E'Sorea Why it’s perfect: It’s the ultimate mood-setter for cozy evenings or self-care days.

Signature Perfume

The Monte Cameron Red Absolu Eau de Parfum (EDP) is a luxurious yet affordable fragrance that makes for a perfect Christmas gift. With its captivating blend of spicy top notes, warm floral middle notes, and rich woody base notes, it offers a bold, sensual scent profile that lasts throughout the day. This sophisticated fragrance is versatile enough for both everyday wear and special occasions, making it an ideal gift for anyone who enjoys high-end perfumes.



Price: ₦36,000. Where to Buy: Shop Essenza.

LEGO® Roses

Looking for something creative and unexpected? LEGO Roses are a delightful alternative to fresh blooms. This set is perfect for kids and adults alike, with buildable roses that stay vibrant forever. These roses make a great statement piece in a vase or as a fun activity for someone who loves to create. It’s thoughtful, playful, and unique—an ideal gift for a partner, parent, or creative friend.



Price: ₦40,000. Where to Buy: Shop Toyfront.ng

Pregnancy Pillow

Whether it’s for an expecting mom or someone who just loves a good cuddle, a pregnancy pillow offers full-body support and ultimate comfort. It’s especially great for those dealing with back pain or anyone who enjoys cozying up in bed or on the couch.



Price: ₦22,400. Where to Buy: Shop Klick Africa.

Skincare Gift Cards

When in doubt, let them choose! A skincare gift card allows the recipient to pick exactly what they need, whether it’s a hydrating serum, a soothing face mask, or a luxurious moisturizer. This is a foolproof option for beauty lovers and skincare newbies alike. Price: From ₦10,000 and up. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4.

Jewelry

Whether you're a minimalist drawn to subtle elegance or a maximalist who loves to make a bold statement with your jewelry , statement earrings, necklaces, or bracelets, perfect for gifting.

The Cherry Heart earrings can be switched into a daily hoop, by removing the heart. One earring, two styles; it can be worn with the heart or without.



Price: ₦12,000https://shoplamy.com/products/cherry-heart-earrings/2068181. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4.

Coffee Maker

The Maxi Coffee Maker 1500W (Black) - D1501W1 is a sleek and efficient appliance designed to elevate your coffee experience. With a powerful 1000W rated power and a fast heating system, it ensures your brew is ready in no time.

Its convenient water level indicator helps you measure the perfect amount of water, while the anti-drip function prevents spills, keeping your countertop clean. Whether you're kickstarting your mornings or hosting guests, this coffee maker combines functionality and style to meet your needs.



Price: ₦33,500. Where to Buy: Shop Fouani.

Indoor Plants

Indoor plants like the versatile Pothos can brighten up any small space while purifying the air. They're easy to care for and adaptable to various light conditions, making them ideal for anyone with a busy schedule. For more plant inspiration, check out our 5 Best Indoor Plants for Small Apartments Under ₦30,000 .