8 Warm and Spicy Fragrances That Smell Like Christmas

Christmas is a holiday that almost every person in the world looks forward to. The presents, the weather, the food, the parties, and even the scent. Everything is just more joyful, more merry, and just better. Often, for people who love perfume, certain smells are attached to Christmas or remind people of what Christmas feels like. Scent notes like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, caramel, honey, pine, apples, red berries, frankincense, myrrh, ebony wood, almond and the list goes on and on. These notes have a warm, spicy, cozy vibe that is reminiscent of festive treats like snacks, seasonal cocktails, and the general holiday atmosphere. If you’ve ever wanted to bottle the essence of Christmas, here are eight fragrances that embody the holiday spirit.

Choco Musk

If smelling like hot chocolate on a Christmas morning is your vibe, then Choco Musk is right up your alley. It has the perfect balance of chocolate and vanilla, and no one overpowers the other. For the price, it’s pretty strong and lasts a decent amount of time. Price: ₦8,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfumes For Less . Key notes: Milk Chocolate, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Sandalwood, Myrrh, Rose.

Vanilla Bean Noel

If the name still hasn’t given it away, this is a true Christmas body mist sold in December with a new version each year. This is a vanilla-caramel-heavy scent. Essentially, if you want to smell like a walking and talking creamy vanilla pudding with heavy cream on top, Vanilla Bean Noel is your girl.



This is a body mist so do not expect a 10-hour performance from this, but it is a great fragrance to layer your other scents with or to add that vanilla feel to other heavier scents. I suggest applying this on chilly days when you can smell warm and comforting. Price: ₦4,500. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega . Key notes: Vanilla, Sweet Butter Cream, Caramel, Chocolate, Musk, Sugar Cookie.

By The Fireplace

By The Fireplace by Maison Martin Margiela embodies the scent of Christmas down to its notes. Taking a step away from the usual gourmand scents is this perfume that smells like a toasted marshmallow or Creme brûlée. It has a burning wood smell with a sweet dry-down that comes from the vanilla.



As far as longevity and projection go, this perfume does not come to play. It has great staying power and it performs well, a few sprays go a long way. I wouldn’t call this a crowd-pleaser as it might not be to everyone’s taste so ensure you go light on your application. Price: ₦279,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com .



Key Notes: Cloves, Pink Pepper, Chestnut, Cade Juniper, Orange Blossom Absolute, Vanilla.

Kimset Magic

Kimset Magic, a dupe of Angels’ Share by Kilian is a fragrance that might be, dare I say, better than the original. It opens with a slight nutty chocolate aroma which later develops into a sweet honey oriental scent.



Although it lacks the boozy element that is present in the original perfume, Kimset Magic isn’t heavy on the boozy-ness if that’s something you’re looking for. In fact, instead of boozy, I’ll say the cognac note in it together with the spicy and sweet notes makes it smell syrupy. It’s a fragrance that’s perfect to wear for high-class Christmas parties with festive cocktails. Price: ₦26,600. Where To Buy: Shop 247fragrancestore . Key Notes: Vanilla, Honeycomb, Cognac, Cinnamon, Caramel, Dark Chocolate, Tonka Bean, Amber.

London For Men

This aromatic fragrance smells like tobacco with some cinnamon and added sweetness. Although the notes seem like they’ll be heavy, it smells very clean, smooth, and inviting.



It makes you smell put together but with a little spice so you don’t smell basic. It is 100% a cold weather scent, perfect for the gentleman. This would go well with a classic suit or Senator or a look with neutral colours. Price: ₦89,999. Where To Buy: Shop fragrances.com . Key Notes: Cinnamon, Lavender, Tobacco Leaf, Opoponax, Leather.

Bon Bon

This fragrance was named after candy and was created for women who love to indulge in pleasure, enjoyment and relaxation. It comes in a bottle that is shaped like a wrapped candy. It’s the perfect Christmas gift to give your loved one or to gift yourself.

If you love super sweet scents, Bon Bon was created with you in mind. It opens as a fruity fragrance thanks to its peach and orange notes, then the floral notes come together which makes it powdery before the caramel note starts to become prominent. With this fragrance, you’ll smell every note due to it being very well-balanced. It is a linear scent and a crowd-pleaser and not very complicated. Price: ₦175,000. Where To Buy: Shop Dscentsation . Key Notes: Caramel, Mandarin, Orange, Peach, Orange Blossom, Jasmine, Sandalwood, Cedar.

Grand Soir

This is a vanilla amber-heavy fragrance. It is sweet, warm and pretty simple. But this vanilla isn’t a candy-sweet vanilla but rather very classic and mature. It smells like old money. Use it to make a statement because it performs excellently well with a strong sillage and projection.



People will smell you and compliment you. It is a luxury fragrance that is pricey but it actually performs well. Price: ₦620,500. Where To Buy: Shop Dscentsation . Key Notes: Spanish Labdanum, Orange, Benzoin, Amber, Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Musk, Cedar.

The One by Dolce & Gabbana EDP

When it comes to Christmas fragrances for men, Dolce & Gabbana’s The One Eau de Parfum stands out as a timeless classic. This perfume embodies class and warmth. It has a combination of citrus and spicy notes that all come together to give it a unique aromatic scent.



The amber note also makes it a highly sensual fragrance that will make people ask you what fragrance you have on. The base, featuring amber, tobacco leaf, and cedarwood, wraps the scent in a sensual, masculine warmth, perfect for crisp harmattan days and cozy nights. Key Notes: Coriander, Cardamom, Ginger, Orange Blossom, Amber, Tobacco Leaf. Price: 86,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfume Best Buy .