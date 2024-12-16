The Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers and Home Bartenders

Whether they're perfecting their margarita recipe or experimenting with a new concoction, cocktail lovers know that a great drink starts with the right ingredients and tools.



If you're looking for the ideal gift for a cocktail enthusiast in your life, here's a list of expert-approved items to elevate their bartending game.



For the Novice Cocktail Enthusiast

Start with the essentials for someone just diving into mixology. A high-quality cocktail shaker and a well-curated recipe book are perfect gifts for a beginner. They'll be able to easily shake up drinks for two while mastering the basics.

With a generous 300ml capacity, it's perfect for mixing up favourite cocktails, from classics like margaritas and mojitos to custom creations. Its clear design not only adds a modern touch to your bar setup but also allows you to see the mixing process in action. Lightweight and easy to handle, this cocktail shaker is dishwasher safe and ensures smooth, efficient shaking every time, making it a great addition to any home bar. Price: ₦5,500. Where to Buy: Shop My Mini Bar

The Ultimate Cocktail Book: Over 50 Classic Cocktail Recipes is the perfect guide for anyone looking to master the art of cocktail making at home. With more than 50 timeless and easy-to-follow recipes, this book covers everything from refreshing vodka drinks to rich whiskey concoctions, ensuring that you can create your favourite classics with ease.



Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced mixologist, this book provides step-by-step instructions, helpful tips, and expert techniques to help you craft impressive cocktails that will wow your guests. Price: ₦58, 212. Where to Buy: Shop UBuy .

Glassware for Every Occasion

Presentation is key when it comes to cocktails. Help them set the scene with stylish glassware that adds flair to any drink.

Highball Transparent Long Glasses

₦8,500.00 (Original Price: ₦15,000.00) Where to Buy: Shop https://kitchessence.com/product/modern-long-stem-champagne-glass-cup/ These Highball Transparent Long Glasses are the perfect addition to any home bar or dining set. Ideal for cocktails like gin & tonic or rum punches, these tall glasses will give any drink a touch of elegance. Whether you're sipping water, cocktails, or any drink of choice, these glasses are versatile and stylish. Made from lead-free, healthy glass, they’re safe for daily use. Plus, they’re both dishwasher safe and easy to hand wash, making cleanup a breeze.

Stylish Long Stem Champagne Glasses - Set of 6pcs

₦22,780.00 (Original Price: ₦28,500.00) Where to Buy: Shop Kitchessence For those special toasts, a pair of sleek champagne flutes adds sophistication to bubbly beverages. Made from lead-free glass, these chic and classy glasses are perfect for toasting life’s special moments. With a 250ml capacity, they’re just the right size for your favourite bubbly. Designed for both elegance and practicality, they’re dishwasher-safe and easy to hand wash.

Stemless Wine Glasses - Set of 6pcs

₦18,900.00 (Original Price: ₦25,000.00) Where to Buy: Shop Kitchessence



This 6-piece set of Stemless Wine Glasses is a must-have! With their elegant bowl-like design and crystal-clear finish, these glasses are ideal for showcasing the colour and clarity of your drinks, whether it’s wine, cocktails, or even sparkling water. The stemless design makes them comfortable to hold, while the 450ml capacity ensures they’re perfect for any pour. Bonus: they’re dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze.

Spirits & Mixers: Craft the Perfect Cocktail

No cocktail is complete without the right spirits and mixers. Gift a kit that combines quality ingredients for a signature drink.

Wine Spritz Kit

The Wine Spritz Kit (₦27,180) is the perfect way to enjoy a refreshing and easy-to-make wine spritz. This complete kit includes a bottle of Silk & Spice Wine, Portuguese Dry Red Wine Fruits, a mason jar of Sparkling Water, and Tonic Water, giving you everything you need to craft a delicious and bubbly drink.



Whether you're hosting friends or simply relaxing, this mix delivers a flavorful, sparkling beverage that’s perfect for any occasion. Price: ₦27,180. Where to Buy: Shop My Mini Bar

Bar Tools for the Pro

For the cocktail lover who’s ready to level up their skills, consider some specialized bar tools that add both functionality and style.

Bartender Set: 20pcs Shaker Cocktail Set and Bar Tools Barman Kit

Price: ₦49,140.65. Where to Buy: Shop Rehmie Take your home bartending to the next level with this 20-piece Shaker Cocktail Set and Bar Tools Barman Kit. This complete set includes all the essential tools you need to craft professional-quality cocktails with ease. From a durable cocktail shaker to strainers, muddler, jiggers, stirring spoons, and more, this kit has everything for mixing, shaking, and serving drinks like a pro. Perfect for both beginners and seasoned mixologists, it’s ideal for entertaining guests or experimenting with new recipes at home.

Online Mixology Courses