I've Ranked the Best Hair Gels for Natural Hair

In this post, we’ll discuss all things hair gel—reviewing and ranking some of the most popular ones on the market.

Olive Oil Grip Gel

Perfect for styles that need definition and a softer hold, Olive Oil Grip Gel is ideal for twist-outs, braids, or even a wash-and-go. The texture is smooth and creamy, and the olive oil helps keep your hair hydrated without feeling greasy. For me, this product does not hold my hair for long periods.

https://allure.com.ng/shop/ors-olive-oil-edge-control-hair-gel-exta-hold/

Price: ₦8,500. Where to Buy: Shop Allure

Eco Styler Gel

Eco Styler Gel is a classic in the natural hair community, and for good reason. It comes in different variations (like argan oil, olive oil, or even black castor oil), each catering to different hair needs. The hold is strong but not too stiff, and it works great for defining curls, edges, and even slick styles.

The pros? It’s lightweight compared to the others, so your hair won’t feel weighed down, and it still manages to keep everything in place. The bonus? It’s affordable and easy to find.

The cons? Personally, this gel is not for me. On occasion, I’ve observed that it turns white and flakes. It also does not hold without fail, so if I’m out, I might end up with frizzy loose hairs.

https://naijanaturals.com/shop/eco-styler-hair-gel/

Price: ₦1,800 – ₦4,000. Where to Buy: Shop Naija Naturals.

Gorilla Glue Hair Gel

This gel is perfect for when you need your style to stay put no matter what. The texture is thick and sticky, so it might take some getting used to. However, the hold is no joke—it keeps every strand in place for hours. The downside? It can feel heavy on the hair and sometimes hard to wash out, but if you're looking for maximum hold, Gorilla Glue Gel could be your best bet.

https://allure.com.ng/shop/moco-de-gorila-hair-gel-punk-3oz/

Price: ₦3,500. Where to Buy: Shop Allure.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel

If you’re looking for a product that not only keeps your edges sleek but also nourishes them, Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel is packed with biotin and essential oils, this gel promotes the health of your hair while ensuring a flawless, gummy-free hold, regardless of your texture or style.

From 3A curls to 4C coils and even chemically-treated hair, this gel is suitable for a wide range of textures. It's also great for maintaining braids and weaves.

The Pros? It smells really good and it's versatile for various hair types and styles. The cons? The size could be a bit small for the price. Price: ₦4,200. Where to Buy: Shop Nathairdiva.

Got2b Styling Gel

If you’re after a slicked back look, Got2b is your goto. This gel is super popular for a reason—it gives you a firm hold while leaving a bit of flexibility in your style. It’s a bit lighter than Gorilla Glue but still delivers great hold without the crusty feeling. Plus, it dries clear, which means no worries about white flakes. On natural hair, it works especially well for sleek ponytails or when you're trying to lay down those edges.

First off, the design is practical—you can easily squeeze out just the right amount of product. The texture is smooth and silky, and it smells clean, if you prefer little to no fragrance in your products.

While the gel dries relatively quickly, it doesn’t leave that stiff, crunchy feeling we all dread. I also didn’t experience any white flakes, which was a huge relief. The hold? Pretty good. My 4C curls stayed smooth, and even those baby hairs along my edges didn’t stand a chance.

One thing to note: while it’s not sticky in my hair, it can leave a bit of stickiness on your hands, so be sure to wash them after application.

https://allure.com.ng/shop/got2b-ultra-glued-invincible-styling-gel-1-25oz/

My Top Pick? The Got2b Styling Gel. This hair gel is most effective for my hair and I have multiple tubes of it. Price: ₦3,700. Where to Buy: Shop Allure.