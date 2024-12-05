Zacch Adedeji's FIRS smashes 70-year-old tax revenue record

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recently celebrated a monumental moment under the leadership of Dr. Zacch Adedeji, the agency’s Executive Chairman.

The event marked a turning point in FIRS' 70-year history, showcasing significant reforms that have reshaped the institution's operations and the welfare of its workforce.

Dr. Adedeji is credited with introducing a performance-based promotion system, which has replaced the previously arduous advancement process.

Tech-reform in FIRS

Reacting to this development Arabinrin Aderonke, a tax analyst, highlighted the change, stating, “He has simplified the process, making lives easier for staff while promoting fairness and transparency.”

This reform has not only boosted morale but also aligned with FIRS' slogan: “Simplifying Tax, Maximizing Revenue.”

Dr. Adedeji’s tenure has also seen a historic revenue collection milestone, the highest in FIRS' history.

This achievement stems from his modernisation of tax systems, automation of processes, and promotion of a culture of excellence.

He is concurrently championing the Tax Reform Bill, which aims to unify tax codes, eliminate redundancies, and foster economic growth.

Addressing stakeholders, Dr Adedeji emphasised that the reform would reduce administrative burdens, allowing businesses and government to focus on growth.

The celebration of Dr. Adedeji’s leadership reflects his dual commitment to national progress and workforce welfare.

According to Aderonke, his vision goes beyond policy adjustments: “It’s about building a country that promotes growth while ensuring that the benefits of tax reform reach both businesses and citizens.”