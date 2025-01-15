Suspended South Korean President detained over martial law declaration

Suspended South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday was detained for briefly imposing martial law in December, the official Yonhap news agency reported.

Police officers and staff from South Korea’s anti-corruption office escorted Yoon from his residence to take him to the public prosecutor’s office in their second attempt to do so, Yonhap said. The operation appeared to be peaceful despite serious security concerns.

The agency cited the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), as saying that the detention warrant was executed at 10:33 am (0133 GMT). This marks the first time in the country’s history that a sitting president of South Korea has been arrested, Yoon was seen entering the CIO headquarters for questioning.

According to Yonhap, investigators would seek a warrant to arrest the president formally within 48 hours. “Although it is an illegal investigation, I decided to agree to appear at the CIO in order to prevent ugly bloodshed,” Yoon said in a recorded video message released after his arrest.

The Constitutional Court earlier on Tuesday had postponed the first hearing in the impeachment proceedings against Yoon because he was not present.

The 64-year-old, through his lawyer, had stated that he did not attend due to security concerns. On December 3, Yoon briefly declared martial law during a budget dispute with the opposition.

In mid-December, lawmakers removed him from office until further notice on charges of abuse of power and sedition, with the Constitutional Court currently reviewing the decision.