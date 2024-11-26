What would have changed if Peter Obi won 2023 polls? - Senator Abaribe explains

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of Abia South has claimed Nigeria would have fared better under a Peter Obi presidency.

Speaking on Politics Today on Channels Television, Abaribe highlighted nepotism as a defining flaw of the Bola Tinubu administration, stating, “If Peter Obi had won, you probably would have seen a better Nigeria than what we are seeing today.”

The senator argued that Obi’s inclusive leadership style would have curbed nepotism, contrasting it with Tinubu’s appointment of four ministers from Ogun State, while some states have only one.

“Nepotism has deepened because Buhari did it, and nobody said much,” Abaribe noted.

Addressing the South East’s challenges, Abaribe urged its people to prioritise regional development.

He criticised past governments, stating, “Apart from Obasanjo and Jonathan, no president has been fair to the South East.”

Abaribe backs Ekpa’s arrest - appeals for Nnamdi Kanu's release

The senator commended the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based Biafran agitator, calling it a “welcome development.”

He emphasised that the Igbo community consistently condemns Ekpa’s violent directives from abroad.

Abaribe further called for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, to end unrest in the South-East.

“Many who perpetrate violence with Kanu’s name won’t continue when he is released,” he said, suggesting dialogue as a pathway to peace.