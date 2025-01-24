Tragedy averted in Lagos as container crushes couple’s car

A couple narrowly escaped death on Wednesday evening when a container fell on their Lexus Jeep at Toyota Bus Stop along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos.

The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. when a Mack trailer, transporting two 20-foot containers, lost control, causing one of the containers to fall onto the rear side of the moving Lexus Jeep 350 with registration number EKY 251 HW.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, explaining that the agency received a distress call at approximately 6:35 pm. and quickly responded to the scene.

Firefighters and rescue personnel worked swiftly to extricate the couple from the wreckage of their vehicle.

According to the statement, eyewitnesses at the scene attempted to assist the victims before the arrival of emergency responders.

The couple— a 45-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman— were safely rescued from the wreckage without injuries, much to the relief of onlookers. In contrast, the driver of the Mack trailer also escaped unscathed, though he was taken through trauma therapy to assess his mental and emotional state after the traumatic event.

The wreckage from the accident was cleared from the highway by officials from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Personnel from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in collaboration with officers from the Nigeria Police Force from the Ilasamaja Division, worked to alleviate the traffic backlog caused by the incident.

The accident prompted authorities to issue a stern warning to truck drivers and other motorists to ensure containers are securely fastened to avoid similar occurrences in the future.