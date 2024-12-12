Tinubu to Nigerians: 'Don't expect magical solution to epileptic power supply'

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has cautioned Nigerians against expecting an immediate solution to the country’s electricity crisis, highlighting the challenges posed by the outdated power infrastructure.

Speaking during a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, December 11, Tinubu described the national power grid as severely aged, with some transmission lines dating back 50 to 60 years.

His comments came amidst growing frustration over Nigeria’s 12th national grid collapse in 2024.

“Nigeria, being a nation in a hurry, wants a magical response,” Tinubu remarked. “But don’t forget, those transmission lines are about 50 to 60 years old. The snags are what we are trying to improve and reduce the possibility of problems.”

The President acknowledged Siemens Energy’s ongoing efforts to address the crisis under a Nigeria-Germany partnership . However, he stressed the need for comprehensive reforms to modernise the power infrastructure.

“I’ve signed a reform that decentralised the power distribution and generation in the country,” he revealed, adding that states and sub-nationals are already working to generate their own electricity.

Tinubu also urged the adoption of alternative energy sources to diversify Nigeria’s energy mix.

“We need to encourage the deployment of alternative energy to address these challenges,” he said, emphasising collaboration to mitigate future grid failures.