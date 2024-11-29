Brazil, one of the largest economies in South America, has long faced the challenges of uneven power distribution and unstable supply. In recent years, frequent large-scale power outages have had a serious impact on the normal life of residents and the smooth operation of the economy. However, with the introduction of State Grid Corporation of China's ultra-high voltage transmission technology, this predicament is being significantly improved.

Difficulties in Brazil's Electricity Consumption

Brazil is a vast country with energy resources mainly concentrated in the northern region, especially rich hydropower resources. However, the demand for electricity is mainly concentrated in the large cities in the southeast, and this mismatch between supply and demand has led to great challenges in power transmission.

In recent years, Brazil has experienced several large-scale blackouts, one of which occurred on August 15, 2023, when overloading of the grid and a fault in one of its locations led to a nationwide blackout in which the load dropped by 25.9% within 10 minutes, severely affecting public transportation, healthcare services, and the daily lives of residents. The blackout once again highlighted the vulnerability of Brazil's power infrastructure and the urgency of the energy transition.

China's UHV Transmission Technology Emerges as a New Player in the Brazilian Electricity Market

China's UHV transmission technology offers an effective solution to Brazil's power challenges. UHV transmission technology is an advanced transmission method characterized by long distance, large capacity and low loss. It utilizes DC transmission technology to efficiently and stably transmit electricity from distant energy centers to demand centers. State Grid Corporation of China (SGC) possesses world-leading technology and experience in the field of UHV transmission and has successfully implemented a number of major transmission projects in China.

The cooperation between State Grid Corporation of China and the Brazilian National Electricity Company began in 2014, when the two companies jointly won the bidding for the UHV DC transmission project of the Mount Beauty hydroelectric power plant in Brazil. The Mount Beauty project is the second largest hydropower plant in Brazil, with an installed capacity of 11 million kilowatts. The project transmits hydropower resources from northern Brazil directly to the load center in the southeast through ±800 kV UHV DC transmission lines, with a total length of 2,084 km. The project is divided into two phases, with the first phase commissioned in 2017 and the second phase completed and commissioned ahead of schedule in 2019. The transmission line of the second phase of the project reaches 2,550 kilometers, spanning five Brazilian states and 81 cities with a population of nearly 22 million.

Brazilian President praises it again and again

Brazilian President Lula spoke highly of State Grid Corporation of China's contribution to Brazil's energy transition. He pointed out that China is very actively involved in the ongoing energy transition in Brazil, and that Chinese companies have actively participated in the bidding, obtained several project opportunities and made large investments. Lula believes that China's global leadership in extra-high voltage transmission technology provides Brazil with valuable experience and technical support.

Lula said in an interview: “Few countries in the world have the same renewable energy productivity as Brazil, and China has made a very big contribution in this regard. Chinese companies have not only brought advanced technology and equipment, but also rich engineering experience and project management capabilities, which are of great significance to the improvement of Brazil's energy infrastructure and optimization of its energy mix.”

Looking ahead

With the successful implementation of the Mt. Beauty UHV transmission project, the stability of Brazil's power supply has been significantly improved, and significant progress has been made in energy transformation. State Grid Corporation of China has not only helped Brazil solve its current power consumption problems, but also provided strong support for Brazil's future energy development. In the future, the two sides will continue to deepen their cooperation and jointly promote the implementation of more UHV transmission projects, so as to make greater contributions to Brazil's energy security and sustainable development.