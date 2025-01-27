Sowore rejects police bail conditions, opts for detention

Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has refused the bail conditions set by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), choosing to remain in custody.

Sowore, who appeared at the Force Intelligence Department (FID) in Abuja on Monday, January 27, had been summoned over allegations including obstruction of public officers, disobedience to lawful orders, and cyberstalking.

The activist was invited following a viral video he posted alleging police extortion at a Lagos checkpoint.

According to Sowore, the bail terms required him to surrender his international passport and present a Grade Level 17 officer, equivalent to a permanent secretary, as surety—conditions he deemed "unreasonable."

Speaking via his X handle, Sowore stated, "The DIG of FID, Dasuki Galandachi, informed me that I’ve been granted administrative bail. If such unreasonable conditions are imposed, I will choose to remain in detention until I am charged to court."

In a later post, he reiterated his stance, "The Nigeria Police Force has requested that I deposit my International Passport and provide a level 17 civil servant as a guarantor, but I have declined these conditions and opted to remain in custody."

Sowore arrived at the FID premises at 9:56 a.m., accompanied by his lawyers and supporters.

Protesters from the Take It Back Movement rallied outside the Force Headquarters, calling for an end to police extortion.

A flier circulated on social media under the banner #OccupyForceHeadquarters demanded police accountability. It featured side-by-side images of Sowore and Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun.

The activist’s legal troubles stem from a letter summoning him to address multiple charges, including "acts intended to cause grievous harm" and "refusal to assist public servants."

The letter, signed by the FID, instructed him to report for questioning on Monday morning.

This incident is the latest in a series of confrontations between Sowore and Nigerian authorities, reflecting broader concerns over freedom of expression and police practices in the country.

Outside the FID premises, protesters vowed to continue their demonstration until Sowore’s release.