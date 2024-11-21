Soludo orders school closures amid fears of violence at Senator Ubah’s burial

In a proactive move to ensure safety, Anambra State Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has directed the closure of schools in the Nnewi zone for a week, citing fears of violence during the burial of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

The decision follows a violent gunmen attack in Nnewi on Wednesday night, which left several dead and a vehicle ablaze.

The attack, which occurred around 7:30 p.m., plunged the area into chaos as residents fled their homes. To prevent further unrest, the state’s education commissioner issued a circular instructing school principals to halt activities until Tuesday. Parents were advised to keep children indoors.

“Ensure students are not seen wandering the streets in school uniforms,” the circular warned.

The burial is set for Friday in Umuanuka village, Otolo Nnewi. While rumours linked the attack to the funeral, the Anambra Police Command refuted such claims.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Tochukwu Ikenga explained that the incident stemmed from a security operation.

“Bullets struck a Toyota Venza Sedan carrying officers, igniting its fuel tank. Sadly, two bystanders were injured and are now receiving medical attention,” he stated.

To manage tensions, the Joint Security Forces (JSF) have been deployed across Nnewi, and authorities have pledged thorough investigations.

“Residents should remain calm; we are fully on top of the situation,” Ikenga assured.