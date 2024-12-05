Rotimi Amaechi tipped to become new leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo - details emerge

The Ikwerre Youths Progressive Initiative (IYPI) has called on Rotimi Amaechi, former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, to contest the position of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nigeria's premier Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

The group's National Leader, Barrister Cosmas Ozinyowe, described Amaechi as a transformative figure whose leadership could reshape the future of over 70 million Igbos globally.

“The Igbo nation needs a unifying leader who can amplify their voice and redefine their role in Nigeria’s political landscape,” Ozinyowe stated.

He highlighted Amaechi's extensive political experience, which includes two terms as Governor and his tenure as a federal minister, as evidence of his capacity to mobilise Igbos toward a shared vision of progress.

“Amaechi’s track record speaks volumes—he has demonstrated his ability to lead with vision, bridge divides, and foster national unity,” Ozinyowe added.

The group argued that the Ohanaeze presidency offers Amaechi an opportunity to advance inclusive governance and heal historical divides.

“With his national alliances and bridge-building leadership, Amaechi can position himself as a figure of unity, inspiring trust across ethnic and regional lines,” Ozinyowe remarked.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s upcoming election, scheduled for 10 January 2025, will follow the death of its 11th President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu.

The position rotates among the seven Igbo-speaking states, including parts of Rivers and Delta.