Rep Betara hails Wike on THISDAY/Arise TV Minister of the Year recognition

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rep. Aliyu Betara (APC-Borno), has congratulated the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, on his emergence as THISDAY/Arise TV Minister of the Year.

Betara, in a congratulatory message issued in Abuja, eulogised the leadership virtue and dedication of the minister to infrastructural development in the territory.

The lawmaker, representing Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno, said that the award was well-deserved.

Rep. Aliyu Betara (APC-Borno)

On behalf of the House of Representatives Committee on FCT, I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, on your well-deserved recognition as the Minister of the Year by THISDAY/Arise TV.

This prestigious honour is a testament to your visionary leadership, tireless dedication and exceptional contributions to the infrastructural transformation in the territory.

Your unwavering commitment to service and your determination to improve the lives of residents and visitors alike to the FCT has been nothing short of exemplary.

Through your bold initiatives and strategic policies, you have not only enhanced the aesthetics and functionality of Abuja, but have also reaffirmed the FCT’s position as a beacon of progress and modernity in Nigeria.

FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike

Betara said that the recognition was a reflection of the positive impact of Wike’s work and the admiration he had earned across various sectors.