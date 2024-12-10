Peter Obi meets Afe Babalola - gives condition to drop suit against Dele Farotimi

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has visited Nigerian legal icon Afe Babalola in a bid to mediate over the detention of human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi.

Obi's visit to Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Monday marked a critical attempt to resolve the growing tension between Babalola and Farotimi, who has been remanded at the Ekiti prison.

According to social activist Moses Paul, Obi spent the day engaging in meaningful discussions, which included a visit to Afe Babalola’s office at Afe Babalola University.

During this visit, Obi reportedly urged Babalola to reconsider the "situation" surrounding Farotimi's detention.

This comes after Babalola had drawn widespread criticism for petitioning the police to arrest Farotimi, who has been an outspoken advocate for human rights.

“Mr Obi expressed his deep concern about the ongoing challenges facing activists and lawyers like Farotimi and urged Babalola to reflect on the broader implications of the situation,” Moses Paul posted on X, sharing images of Obi’s visit.

It was gathered that Babalola told Obi that everything depended on whether Farotimi was remorseful for his actions or not.

Following the visit, Obi proceeded to the prison facility where Farotimi was being held.

In a private meeting, Obi extended his solidarity and held a candid conversation with the detained activist, continuing his efforts to address the underlying issues.

This move adds another layer to the ongoing debate about the treatment of political activists and legal professionals in Nigeria.