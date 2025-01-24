Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde's brother is dead

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has suffered a personal loss with the passing of his elder brother, Engineer Sunday Makinde.

In a statement issued by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, the death occurred on Friday, January 24, 2025, at the age of 65.

Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde, the Bada Olubadan of Ibadanland and Head of the Aigbofa Family of Oja’ba, Ibadan, confirmed the news in an emotional message.

He expressed his grief, saying, “With a heavy heart, I announce the passage of my older brother, Engr Sunday Makinde, to eternal glory today, Friday 24th of January 2025.”

According to the statement, the late Engineer Makinde suddenly passed away at his Ibadan residence at 3:20 a.m. on Friday.

Engineer Sunday Makinde was described as a respected figure in his family and community.

He is survived by his siblings, including Governor Seyi Makinde, as well as children and grandchildren.

The Makinde family has requested privacy as they grieve this unexpected loss. Details regarding funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.