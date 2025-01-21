BREAKING: Son of FCT police commissioner, Tunji Disu, dies in car accident

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Commissioner, Olatunji Disu, is mourning the tragic loss of his son, who died in a car accident on Monday, January 20.

According to Sahara Reporters, the devastating news has left the Disu family and the police community in grief.

Although the details surrounding the accident remain unclear, family sources have described the young man’s passing as “heartbreaking.”

This tragedy occurred shortly after Disu assumed his role as the Commissioner of Police for the FCT, a position that requires leadership and resilience.

The Commissioner has received an outpouring of condolences from colleagues, friends, and members of the public.

In a poignant act of solidarity, CP Disu visited another grieving officer, CSP A.A. Sambo, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Ushafa Division, who recently lost his son as well.

During the visit, CP Disu expressed heartfelt sympathies and reassured CSP Sambo of the Command’s unwavering support during this difficult period.

His words reflected a shared sense of loss within the police community.

The tragic coincidence of the two deaths underscores the fragility of life, drawing widespread empathy and support for both families.