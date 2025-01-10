Nigerians react as police detain officer over viral video with Okoya’s sons

The Nigeria Police Force has detained an officer featured in a viral video where he held bundles of naira notes while the sons of billionaire Razaq Okoya sprayed the currency at an undisclosed event.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, January 9, police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi described the officer’s behaviour as unethical, promising disciplinary measures .

“The involvement of the policeman has been condemned, as it’s unethical. We will always strive hard to uphold the sanctity, credibility, and core values of the police,” Adejobi stated.

The video, widely circulated online, shows the Okoya brothers instructing the officer to hold the naira bundles, a violation of Nigeria’s legal tender laws prohibiting the abuse of currency.

Nigerians React

The police’s swift action against the officer sparked outrage on social media, with many accusing the authorities of selective justice.

@Proficience_ criticised the move, tweeting, “Useless Nigerian police force. The people wey abuse the naira nko? You arrest accessory but leave the principal offender. Shameless and senseless policing.”

Another user, @_chiefagbabiaka, asked, “How about the sons of Chief Okoya, what will happen to them?”

Echoing public sentiment, @FaradayEhighalu wrote, “It is God that will punish millionaires in Nigeria, and police will punish the poor. That is the division of labour.”