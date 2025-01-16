FG hits back at Sanusi’s criticism of Tinubu's economic reforms

The Federal Government has responded sharply to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II's recent comments about the administration’s economic policies.

The Emir, speaking at a public event in Lagos, acknowledged the necessity of the policies but refrained from offering support, citing personal reservations.

In a statement issued by Mohammed Idris, the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, the government expressed disappointment at Sanusi’s stance and suggested that his remarks were influenced by personal interests rather than objectivity.

Sanusi's controversial remark

Pulse Nigeria reported earlier that Sanusi said he won't help the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to enlighten Nigerians on its ongoing economic reforms because the Federal Government had been hostile towards him.

"I have chosen not to speak about the economy or the reforms or to even explain anything because if I explain, it would help this government, but I don't want to help this government," Sanusi declared while speaking as the Chairman of the 21st Anniversary of Fawehinmiism (Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture 2025) in Lagos on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

FG responds

In response to Sanusi's remark, the minister of information said, “It is deeply disappointing that reforms widely recognized as essential by global experts—including by Emir Sanusi II himself—are now being subtly condemned by him because of a shift in loyalty.”

The government underscored that Nigeria’s current economic challenges required bold reforms, such as removing the fuel subsidy and the unification of exchange rates.

They argued that these measures have yielded tangible results, including increased foreign reserves, reduced debt-service ratios, and improved investor confidence.

The statement also highlighted that Nigerians' temporary hardships are the “necessary consequence of decades of irresponsible economic management,” urging all stakeholders to support the administration’s efforts.

Appeal for unity

The government called for unity and appealed to leaders like Sanusi to prioritise the nation's progress over personal grievances.

“Rebuilding Nigeria requires unity, focus, and sacrifice. Leaders owe it to the people to champion the collective goal of a prosperous Nigeria,” Idris added.

While reaffirming its commitment to constructive dialogue, the administration stated its resolve to prioritise Nigeria’s interests and urge all stakeholders to collaborate for shared prosperity.