Nigeria's passport suffers massive decline in latest global rankings

The latest Henley Passport Index has ranked Nigeria’s passport 183rd out of 200 countries, underscoring its persistent challenges in global mobility.

This ranking places Nigeria among the bottom 18 globally, reflecting limited visa-free travel opportunities for its citizens.

According to the 2025 report, Nigerian passport holders can access only a handful of destinations without a visa.

This stagnant trend continues to hinder the travel aspirations of many Nigerians.

"Our passport’s low ranking highlights the pressing need for strategic diplomatic efforts to improve our global standing," an immigration analyst remarked.

Global Leaders in Passport Power

While Nigeria grapples with restricted mobility, Singapore has reclaimed the title of the world’s most powerful passport, granting its citizens visa-free access to 195 destinations.

Japan follows in second place with 193 destinations, and European nations like France, Germany, and Italy jointly hold the third position with 192 destinations.

At the opposite end, Afghanistan remains the lowest-ranked passport, offering its holders minimal travel freedom.

Disparities in Global Mobility

The Henley Passport Index report also highlights growing disparities in global mobility, with nations such as the United Arab Emirates climbing the ranks through robust diplomatic engagements.

"The gap between powerful and weak passports is widening, and countries like Nigeria must address this issue to enhance their citizens' travel opportunities," the report noted.

As the global travel landscape evolves, the dream of seamless international travel remains elusive for many Nigerians.