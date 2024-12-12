The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has donated 50 operational vehicles to security agencies in the territory.

Wike, while handing over the vehicles in Abuja on Thursday, asked the security agencies to take the war to the criminals in their hideouts across the FCT.

He urged the security agencies not to give the criminals space or allow them to strike before they go after them.

“You have to take the war to them; let them know that we are serious.

“This festive period, make sure that we don’t give them any gap,” the minister said.

He said that so far, the FCT Administration had donated 100 operational vehicles to security agencies, with 50 of the vehicles earlier distributed in July.

The minister boasted that there was significant improvement in the security situation in the territory following a series of interventions by the current administration.

“People can attest to the fact that there is improvement in security in Abuja. When we came here a year ago, it was not that easy with people complaining that insecurity has taken over Abuja.

“We engaged the stakeholders in all the area councils and assured them that they will see a change and I thank God that people have been confessing that they have seen the change and that they can now sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

Wike disclosed that the FCTA was currently building 12 Police Divisional Officers across the six area councils.

He said that the offices would be completed, furnished and handed over to the police hopefully in April 2025.

This, according to him, is part of FCTA’s support to enhance security in the city centre and the satellite towns.

“Security is key in any government. A government that cannot take care of its people, and protect lives and property has no business to be in government.

“The central thing of governance is security. Once your people can have confidence and can sleep with their two eyes closed then other things will follow,” he said.

Also, the Director of FCTA’s Security Services Department, Adamu Gwary, said that the logistics and operational support was also being extended to organised vigilante and hunters’ groups.

Gwary said that the vigilantes and hunter’s groups were being supported because they were complementing the efforts of security agencies in rural areas.

He said that there was a significant drop in the reported cases of crime and criminality in the FCT with particular reference to kidnappings, banditry, herders/farmers clashes and communal clashes.

According to him, these security challenges are literally becoming extinct in the FCT.

“The Administration strongly believes that the provision of these crime-fighting equipment will greatly empower and enhance the capacity of our security agencies in fighting crime and criminalities.

“It will also help security agencies to respond promptly to distress situations as well as rise to the security challenges confronting the territory.

“More is expected to come in ensuring the provision of effective security coverage of the territory.”

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Olatunji Disu, who spoke on behalf of the security agencies thanked Wike for the continued support.

Disu said that the donation of the operational vehicles underscored the commitment of the FCT Administration to enhance the operational capabilities of security agencies.

“Your support is not merely logistical; it is a testament to your unwavering belief in our mission to safeguard the lives and properties of all citizens within the FCT.