Speaker Meranda mourns death of Lagos GAC member

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs Mojisola Meranda, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pa Sunny Ajose, a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in the state.

Expressing her condolences during plenary on Friday, Meranda described Ajose as a political titan, seasoned administrator, and a symbol of selfless service and good governance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pa Sunny Ajose died on Thursday morning, at the age of 83.

Meranda said that Ajose was not just a leader, but a father figure whose counsel and foresight shaped many decisions that positively impacted Nigeria.

Highlighting Ajose’s political career, the speaker noted his tenure as Head of Service, during the administration of President Bola Tinubu as Lagos State governor.

Ajose was also a former Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

“As the Badagry Apex Leader of the APC, Pa Ajose was celebrated for his steadfast commitment to progressive leadership and his dedication to the welfare of the people of Badagry and Lagos State.

“He would be remembered as a unifying figure, whose wisdom and passion inspired generations of leaders.

“His contributions to the growth and stability of our democracy remain an enduring legacy that will not be forgotten.

“His steadfast commitment to unity within the APC, and his tireless efforts for the betterment of his people, are traits that we must all strive to emulate,” she said.