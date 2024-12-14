Protect TETFund from extinction under Tax Reform Bills – ASUU urges NASS

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the National Assembly (NASS) to protect the Tertiary Education Trust (TETFUND) from being abrogated under the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the President of ASUU, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Osodeke said that the proposed bill was worrisome and also posed a potential danger to the Tertiary Education Trust (TETFUND).

“ASUU has observed with keen interest the ongoing debate on the review of the tax system in the country under a proposed bill tagged, Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024.

“This is currently before the National Assembly. Arising from the tax bill is the proposed abrogation of the education tax.

“ASUU is alarmed by this dangerous and unpatriotic aspect of the proposed new tax regime,” he said.

According to Osodeke, the bill proposed that the education tax, called development levy, used to bankroll TETFund’s programmes should be ceded to the newly established Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

“TETFund will also receive 66.7 per cent in 2027, 2028 and 2029 years of assessment but zero per cent in 2030 year of assessment and thereafter,” he said.

He said that the far-reaching consequence of the new tax system is that from 2030, all funds generated from the development levy would be passed to NELFUND.

He said that ASUU found the development not only worrisome but also inimical to the national development objective due to the potential danger to the survival of TETFund.

Osodeke said that TETFund has been viewed as the backbone for infrastructural development, postgraduate training and research capacity building in Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions in the last 15 years.

He said that ASUU had resolved not to stand by and watch the denigration or obliteration of TETfund which represents a positive testament to its constructive engagements with Nigerian governments since 1992.

“It is our considered view that abrogating the TETFund Act 2011, by design or default, will be a great disservice not just to education but to Nigeria as a nation.