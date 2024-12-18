PDP expels National Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oguduokwor Ward in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi has expelled the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South East, Mr Ali Odefa from the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Odefa was suspended from the party on Sept. 11 by the Ward Executives of the party for his alleged engagement in various anti-party activities.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki in suit NO: FHC/AI/CS/182/2024 further affirmed the suspension on Nov. 29.

Onyeka Ovuta announced the expulsion of Odefa during a press conference on Wednesday in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Ovuta noted that the suspension of Odefa followed the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary committee that affirmed the allegations of his anti-party activities.

“PDP, Oguduokowor Ward, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State hereby announce the expulsion of Ali Odefa, the suspended National Vice Chairman of the party, South East Zone from the party which takes immediate effect.

“The expulsion of Odefa follows the report, findings and recommendations of the Ward Disciplinary Committee of the party which is in line with the provisions of the party constitution.

“The Executive Committee of PDP Oguduokwor Ward on 11th December 2024 after receiving the report, findings and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee of PDP Oguduokwor Ward unanimously approved the expulsion of Odefa.

“This is in compliance with section 58(1) and section 59(1) of the PDP constitution.