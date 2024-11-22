Okpebholo suspends recruitment, orders review of employments made under Obaseki

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, on Friday, suspended recruitment into the state’s Civil Service until further notice.

The governor also ordered a review of all recruitments carried out by former Governor Godwin Obaseki between May and November 2024.

A statement by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, accused heads of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of carrying out clandestine recruitments into the state’s Civil Service.

“The governor receives the report of the clandestine activities being perpetuated by some Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Agencies of government in the state.