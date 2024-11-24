NDLEA intercepts N4.3bn worth of opioids at Onne, Tincan ports

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted two containers of imported opioids with a street value of N4.3 billion at the Port Harcourt Ports complex, Onne, Rivers and Tincan, Lagos state.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. Babafemi said that the drugs were intercepted on Thursday, Nov. 21, during a joint examination with men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other security agencies.

He gave a breakdown of the seizures as a total of 168,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup worth N1.1bn in street value, recovered from one of the containers. He added that the second one contained 4.5 million pills of super royal tramadol 225 milligrams valued at N3.2bn.

According to him, this brings the combined value of both the codeine and tramadol consignments to N4.3 billion. Babafemi further said that the NDLEA operatives also intercepted, 92 parcels of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis with a combined weight of 23.25 kilograms at the Tincan seaport in Lagos. He said that the drugs, which were seized on Friday, Nov. 22 were concealed in two vehicles imported from Canada: a Nissan car and a GMC bus.

Babafemi said that the discovery was made during a joint examination of a container from Canada by NDLEA officers, men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other stakeholders. In another development, in Ekiti, NDLEA operatives on Sunday, Nov. 17 arrested a 50-year-old physically challenged woman, Mustapha Boja, with 286 grams of Colorado and Loud strains of cannabis at Araromi Street, Ikere-Ekiti. Babafemi said that 64 kilograms of cannabis sativa was also recovered at Akinyele motor park, Ibadan, Oyo state on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Not less than 1,200.5 kilograms of the same psychoactive substances were seized during raids by NDLEA officers in parts of Edo state. At Utese forest in Ovia North East LGA, 463.5 kilograms was recovered on Thursday, Nov. 21, while 507 kilograms was seized at a compound in Owan village, Ovia LGA. This was where the duo of David Ederin, 60, and Afoje Frank, 24, were arrested on Friday, Nov. 22.

Another suspect, Godwin Okhoya , 40, was nabbed with 230 kilograms of the same substance at Okpuje, Owan West LGA.